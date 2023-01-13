After trekking through ground blizzards, navigating carefully around a surrounded grizzly sow and cub and even after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the backcountry, Ken Duell managed to hike every trail in Yellowstone National Park.

It took him 25 years, stretching from 1996 to 2022. He missed one year — 2020 — because of the pandemic. In all, Duell estimates he’s trekked more than 2,000 miles through Yellowstone.

