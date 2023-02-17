In 18 years of working to protect Yellowstone National Park bison, advocate Stephany Seay said she has never seen such a slaughter.

Tribal hunters have shot just more than 400 bison, while state hunters have killed 55 so far this winter. The majority were killed in the Gardiner Basin on Custer Gallatin National Forest land, just north of the park’s northern boundary. The National Park Service has killed 13 bison wounded by hunters that walked back into the park and another 37 were listed as unknown deaths, according to park data. In addition, tribal hunters have reported killing 13 elk in the region.