Team of horses hauls out massive fossils

It was all hands on deck to help hoist and guide the heavy fossils uphill on the metal sled.

 Courtesy photo

An alliance between horses and men to move metal and rock as a way to preserve ancient history played out on a steep northeastern Montana hill this summer.

“Nobody had ever seen anything like it because it was quite a process,” said Saco-area horse trainer Patrick Olson. “I did it for the challenge.”

Recommended for you