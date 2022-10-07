The pesticides linked to bee, butterfly and pollinator deaths across the nation are being found in the organs of far more of Minnesota’s wild deer, and in higher concentrations, than previously thought.

State biologists found neonicotinoids in nearly all — 94% — of deer spleens collected from road kill and sent in by hunters last fall. Alarmingly, roughly two-thirds of those deer had higher concentrations of the chemicals than a threshold found to potentially lower fawn survival and cause bone and genital deformities in a captive deer study.

Tags

Recommended for you