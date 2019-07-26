Conservation district receives state grant to replace culvert
ANATONE — The Asotin County Conservation District was given a $445,300 grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office to replace a culvert on Cottonwood Creek where it crosses the Grande Ronde River Road.
The existing culvert limits steelhead access to about 2.5 miles of spawning habitat, according to the grant application.
Recreational area along Snake River will be closed for work
STARBUCK — The Texas Rapids Recreational Area along the Snake River near Little Goose Dam will be closed Aug. 5-11 to accommodate asphalt paving of the parking lot and access road there, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers. The area will reopen after the work is complete.
IDFG officials schedule meeting Tuesday on fall chinook plans
Idaho Fish and Game officials will hold a 5:30 p.m. public meeting Tuesday at the agency’s Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston to discuss the possible expansion of fall chinook fishing on the Clearwater River this fall.
The agency is proposing opening the river to fall chinook harvest and running a season that overlaps the popular steelhead catch-and-release seasons.
Forest supervisor back from temporary post
KAMIAH — Cheryl Probert has resumed her position as Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest supervisor after a temporary assignment on the Kootenai National Forest in Montana.
Probert served as acting supervisor of the Kootenai Forest from February until last week. While she was gone, Kurt Steele served as acting supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest. Steele has resumed his duties as deputy supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest.
State shooting match scheduled Sunday at range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to the National Bench Rest Shooters Association Idaho State Championship Hunter Bench Rest Match starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at its range near here.
The competition involves shooting one shot at each of five bull’s-eyes on one target, for record. There is a sixth bull’s-eye on each target for sighting in. All shots must be made within a span of seven minutes. Shooting will be done from existing benches at the range. Targets will be at 100 and 200 yards. Six targets per shooter will be shot at each range, including one for warmup and five for score. Prizes will be awarded to competitors.
Hunter rifles must be .24-caliber or larger, and telescopic sights must be a fixed six-power. Muzzle brakes are not allowed. Hunter bench-rest class has additional rules pertaining to weight, size and action type, and questions may be directed to match director Paul Gylling at (509) 397-3094 or (509) 553-1118.
The range will be open for bench-rest competitors at 7 a.m. For all noncompetitors, the range will open at the usual 9 a.m. The 18-bench side of the range will be reserved for the exclusive use of competitors. Noncompetitors will be allowed to shoot at distances up to 100 yards from the six-bench side.
For nonmatch shooters there will be 10 cease-fires of 15-22 minutes, one of 45-50 minutes and one lasting 35-40 minutes, during and after the match, which will last until at least 2:30 p.m.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road off of U.S. Highway 95, 1 mile north of Lapwai and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.