Lawsuit claims WSU allowed research sheep to suffer
PULLMAN — An animal rights group has filed a complaint against Washington State University, alleging it allowed two bighorn sheep to suffer before their deaths.
Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and asked the agency to fine the university $10,000 for each animal.
According to the complaint based on documents the university submitted to the USDA, the animals were part of a herd being used to research a strain of hemorrhagic pneumonia that has devastated wild bighorn sheep herds across the western United States.
After exposure to the illness, researchers observed sheep in captive herds for symptoms of the illness. Those that developed severe cases were euthanized and those with only mild symptoms were monitored. However, the two sheep central to the complaint developed rapid onset of severe illness and died before they could be euthanized.
“WSU’s negligence continues to kill animals regularly,” said Michael A. Budkie, co-founder of the group that has filed several complaints against the university since 2016. “They shouldn’t get away with this.”
Charlie Powell, a spokesman for the College of Veterinary Medicine, said the group targets every major biomedical research university in the country.
“All universities that come under federal regulations for animal research are required to submit these reports and what (Stop Animal Exploitation Now) does and what Mr. Budkie does is he trolls these required reports and turns around and solicits the USDA, the very organization we submit the reports to, that they need to do more and fine all of us,” Powell said.
He called the university’s work with bighorn sheep essential.
“This continued problem with hemorrhagic pneumonia is catastrophic to bighorn sheep herds, and it is essential we continue to find ways to prevent it or treat it.”
Bald Mountain Ski Area is site of triathlon Sunday
PIERCE — Bald Mountain Ski Area near here will play host to a triathlon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The race begins at 8 a.m with a 300-yard swim at Deer Creek Reservoir, followed by a 12.5-mile bike ride from the reservoir to the base of the ski hill and then a 2.2-mile run around the hill.
A barbecue and live music will be held at the Bald Mountain Lodge after the race.
Sign-up for the race will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the lodge.
Agencies issue firewood permits for Craig Mountain area
WAHA — The Idaho departments of Fish and Game and Lands and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are issuing firewood collection permits on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area south of Lewiston.
Each agency is issuing permits at their offices applicable to the land they manage on the mountain. It is the responsibility of the permittee to ensure they have the correct permit for the area in which they are cutting firewood, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Permits and maps for Fish and Game property are available at the front desk of the agency’s regional office in Lewiston. The permit is good for up to five cords at $10/cord. All permits expire Sept. 30.
Beginner’s Handgun Training session is slated Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Beginner’s Handgun Training session at its range near here Saturday.
The training will last all day, and both the six-bench side of the range, and the classroom will be occupied.
Public shooting will be allowed on the 18-bench portion of the range.
First sockeye salmon make their arrival at Stanley Basin
STANLEY — Sockeye salmon have begun to trickle into the Stanley Basin here, completing a 900-mile journey from the Pacific Ocean.
According to Idaho Fish and Game, the first adult sockeye, a naturally produced female, was caught in a trap on Redfish Lake Creek July 31. A second fish arrived Aug. 2.
Through Wednesday, 438 sockeye had been counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River in eastern Washington. Last year at this time, only 58 sockeye had been counted at the dam and just 17 reached their spawning grounds at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.
This year, fisheries officials are expecting a return of 124 to 165 adult sockeye to the basin. Returning adults are trapped in weirs and then taken to the Eagle Fish Hatchery. Some of the trapped fish will be incorporated into a captive breeding program at the hatchery and the rest will be released into Redfish Lake to spawn.
Sockeye salmon are Idaho’s most imperiled anadromous fish. They are protected as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
Washington DFW soliciting feedback on hunting proposals
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons and has scheduled several meetings in August and September to discuss proposals with the public.
The hunting season proposals will be posted on the agency’s website Aug. 17, for the public to provide comments. The agency will accept comments through Sept. 15.
Agency officials will hold a series of virtual public meetings on the proposals. The meetings will be held from 6-7 p.m. An Aug. 20 meeting will focus on waterfowl; carnivores, small game and upland game will be covered in the Aug. 25 meeting; the Aug. 27 meeting will cover general topics plus hunting equipment; the Sept. 1 meeting will cover licensing. Elk proposals will be covered Sept. 3; the deer meeting will be Sept. 9; Sept. 10 will cover mountain goats, bighorn sheep and hunting unit boundaries.
More information on the meetings, including links to virtual meeting portals, is available at bit.ly/31tnJhV.