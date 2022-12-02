Opposing sides jockey for reins of the WDFW Commission

The seats of WDFW commissioners, from left, Barbara Baker, Kim Thorburn and Don McIsaac will be open Dec. 31. Baker and Thorburn hope to be reappointed.

Upcoming vacancies on an influential fish and wildlife commission have two opposing coalitions jockeying for influence over the appointments.

Three seats on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission are up for appointment Dec. 31. The commission, a nine-person governor-appointed body, has broad authority over WDFW, including hiring the agency director and setting rules and regulations.

