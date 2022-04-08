More diversity, less disease in wildlife populations?

“There is a growing body of scientific research, including our recent study, that predicts that Yellowstone National Park will become an island mostly free of CWD in a sea of CWD infection thanks to its diverse and abundant community of large carnivores.”

Congress comes through with cash for CWD fight

Congress has made $10 million available to state wildlife agencies for chronic wasting disease management. This is an increase of $3 million from the previous year and double the funding made available in 2020.

Other states are using funds to increase the availability of carcass disposal and testing sites or develop educational materials. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is researching the potential use of dogs to detect the disease in live animals.

If the Senate approves the CWD Research and Management Act, which passed the House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin in late 2021, $35 million would be authorized annually for cooperative agreements with states and tribes, as well as an additional $35 million to support research into the disease.