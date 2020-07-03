Agency restricts campfires in eastern Washington to reduce fire risk
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting campfires and other activities on department-managed lands in eastern Washington to help reduce the risk of fire.
“Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health and safety for local communities,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager for the agency.
Wilkerson said the threat of wildfires and smoke is even greater this year given the compromised health of those with the COVID-19 virus. The pandemic also puts firefighters at a greater risk to respond to human-caused wildfires, she said.
A temporary restriction on firearm use is also in place on agency-managed lands in eastern Washington. Target shooting and other gun use is prohibited, but discharge of a firearm for legal hunting is permitted.
Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings are not allowed. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas can be used. Smoking is allowed only in vehicles.
The use of chain saws, welding equipment or tools and devices with open flames is prohibited. Vehicles can be operated on open roads only. Parking is allowed within 10 feet of roadways in areas that are cleared of vegetation.
Resident elk hunting tags to go on sale next Friday
BOISE — Resident hunters wishing to purchase a general season elk tag in a capped zone will need to keep two dates in mind in July, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
Next Friday, all resident capped elk zone tags, except for the Sawtooth Zone, go on sale at 9 a.m. Tags for the Sawtooth Zone go on sale July 13.
The agency is reminding resident hunters that, starting this year, those who applied for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether they drew or not, must wait five days after tags become available to purchase a capped elk zone tag.
Chinook fishing closed on South Fork of Salmon River
McCall — Idaho Fisheries officials determined there won’t be a chinook salmon fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River this year. According to a news release from the agency, too few adult chinook are returning to the river this year to support harvest.
Recreationists asked to be on lookout for Asian giant hornets
OLYMPIA — As summer gets into full swing and people spend more time outside, state and federal officials and local beekeepers are asking the public to report any sightings of Asian giant hornets, also known as murder hornets.
“When it comes to preventing and stopping a new invasive species, we all have a role to play, and this is a great example,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “The first detection of Asian giant hornet in the entire United States was made by an aware member of the public. Every other detection since has been made by everyday citizens. Being aware of new plants and animals or changes in your community and then letting the experts know if something seems like a problem can save thousands, if not millions, of dollars in damages.”
According to a news release from the Washington Department of Agriculture, the hornets that prey on bees were spotted in two different cities this year even though they aren’t expected out in larger numbers until later this month and August. That’s when worker hornets become active and the queens stop leaving the nests.
The hornets tend to be most active in the summer and fall when workers search for food away from their nests.
Officials ask the public to report sightings as quickly as possible and give details of what they saw and where. Photographs are strongly encouraged if they can be taken safely.
If the hornet is dead, it should be saved for testing, according to the news release. Reports may be made using the Washington Department of Agriculture’s Hornet Watch Report at bit.ly/2NQO2Z6.