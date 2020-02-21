Mountain Film on Tour comes to Orofino on March 5
OROFINO — The Mountain Film on Tour is returning to the Rex Theater here March 5 with a slate of films designed to inspire audiences to create and promote outdoor exploration.
Presenter and Idaho filmmaker Jordan Halland will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. Some of Halland’s films will be featured and he will participate in a question-and-answer session during both showings.
The first show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a 7:30 show. Tickets are on sale online at http://bit.ly/3bPVf6h.
Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Rex Theater after 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for the matinee show and $15 for the main show. A complete playlist is available at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.
The showing is being hosted by Kelly McGrath and his family.
California condor reintroduction is topic of presentation
SPALDING — Nez Perce historian Allen Pinkham and Nez Perce conservation biologist David Moen will deliver the presentation “Re-Introducing the California Condor to the Hells Canyon” from 1-2 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historic Park Visitor Center here Saturday.
The free talk is organized by the Idaho Chapter of the Lewis & Clark National Heritage Trail Foundation in honor of the birthday of Sacagawea’s son “Pomp,” who was born along the route of the Corps of Discovery. Birthday cake and other refreshments will be served during a question-and-answer session following the talk.
NRA silhouette match Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here Saturday.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 and end in the early afternoon. Each participant will shoot from a standing offhand position at small, steel knock-down targets of chickens at 40 meters, pigs at 50, turkeys at 75 and rams at 100 meters. One shot is allowed per target, and the total match requires 40 rounds. Practice will be allowed before the match starts.
Six categories of firearms are used for National Rifle Association-approved matches: small-bore cowboy rifle (.22 long rifle cartridge only, and rifle must have a tubular magazine but not be semiautomatic); pistol cartridge cowboy rifle (sample cartridges include .38/.357, .45 Colt, .44 magnum, .22 magnum); hunter’s pistol scoped (sample cartridges include .22 Hornet, .25-20, .38/.357, .32-30, .44 magnum); small-bore hunter’s pistol (open sights, .22 long rifle only); small-bore hunter’s pistol scoped (.22 long rifle only); and hunter’s pistol open sights (same cartridges as hunter’s pistol scoped). Bullet velocities for centerfire arms should not exceed 1,000-feet-per-second muzzle velocity, to prevent target damage. Practice targets are available for checking loads.
Cost per shooter is $9 for the first match, $5 for the second and $5 for first-time shooters. Each competitor should have a copy of the National Rifle Association Score Book, available for $13, which is good for a year. Competing in local matches will qualify shooters to participate in the Idaho State Silhouette Match in early July.
The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires as targets are reset by hand.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Snow sculpture contest is Saturday at Powell visitor center
POWELL — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is joining the Zootown Arts Community Center, Missoula Parks and Recreation, and Discover Your Northwest to play host to a snow sculpture competition from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center near here Saturday.
The center is off of U.S. Highway 12 on the Idaho/Montana state line. Sculptors and spectators are welcome. Sculpture judging starts at about noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top three creations. Interested snow sculptors may sign up at bit.ly/LPVC_SnowSculpt.
Author to discuss book on Columbia River Treaty
MOSCOW — Author Peter Marbach will give a presentation and slide show on his book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty” from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
The program is sponsored by the Palouse Group of the Sierra Club.
Public feedback on cougar guidelines now being accepted
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments through Wednesday on proposed recommendations to the cougar management guidelines that set the framework for hunting seasons.
The proposals are available on the department’s website at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting.
The agency will propose four options related to the cougar harvest guidelines. The public can watch a video explaining the four options at youtu.be/8G_naHin_ys.
Information on how the department currently manages cougars is also available at http://bit.ly/2vN8pR9.
Flood damage results in closure of Umatilla forest roads
POMEROY — The Umatilla National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and trails on the Pomeroy Ranger District near the Tucannon River because of damage caused by flooding on Feb. 6.
According to a news release from the agency, flood damage is widespread, and until critical repairs can be completed, road and trail closures will be in place in the areas that received the heaviest impacts. Forest Service Roads 47, 4712, 4620 and 4713 on the Pomeroy Ranger District are closed, as well as the Meadow Creek Trail No. 3123, Panjab Trail No. 3127 and Rattlesnake Trail No. 3129.
The Little Tucannon bridge is compromised and will need further evaluation to determine the extent of the damage. Water was around the bridge at the junction with Forest Service Road 4620, which is a popular road that accesses Lady Bug Campground and the Panjab Trail.
Access to Camp Wooten and some other state campgrounds is also restricted and the Tucannon Campground suffered moderate damage.