Portion of lower Salmon River closed to chinook angling
WHITE BIRD — Fisheries officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game closed a portion of the lower Salmon River to spring chinook fishing.
Anglers can no longer fish for spring chinook between the Rice Creek Bridge below Cottonwood and the Hammer Creek Boat Ramp near here.
The section was closed to protect hatchery summer chinook bound for the Pahsimeroi River and upper Salmon River.
The section of the lower Salmon River from Hammer Creek to the Time Zone Bridge near Riggins remains open. Parts of the Little Salmon River are also open to spring chinook salmon fishing.
Fishing for spring chinook is allowed Saturdays and Sundays only on both rivers. So far this spring, anglers on both rivers have harvested about 200 adult chinook out of the estimated 600 available for harvest.
$2.7 million grant will help pay for recreational access to private land
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was recently awarded a $2.7 million Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program grant.
According to a news release from the agency, the grant funding to enhance recreational access to private lands will pay for several of the agency’s programs, such as the Hunt by Reservation system.
Private landowners interested in allowing hunting on their property may enroll their land in Feel Free to Hunt, Register to Hunt, Hunt by Reservation or Hunt by Written Permission programs. Landowners may be eligible for funding depending on their location and opportunities that would be available to the public on their property.
Saturday is Free Fishing Day in all Idaho waterways
Idaho will celebrate its annual Free Fishing Day Saturday.
The day is designed to attract people to the activity. On Saturday only, people can fish in Idaho without having to purchase a license. All other fishing rules and regulations remain in effect.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game normally partners with the U.S. Forest Service and outdoor groups to hold fishing clinics and derbys during the annual event. Those types of activities are not happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington celebrated its annual Free Fishing Weekend last week.
Enhanced concealed weapon training offered at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club is holding enhanced concealed weapons license training at its shooting range near here June 20.
The training will occupy the six-bench portion of the range from noon to 4 p.m. and the classroom at the range for the entire day. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting
Dumping station for river runners is in operation near Riggins
RIGGINS — A long-planned SCAT machine has been installed at the Hells Canyon National Recreation office here.
The portable toilet dumping station is used by river runners coming off of trips on the Salmon River. It rinses and cleans several styles of portable toilets. It is not designed for RV dumping or cleaning RV toilets.
Riggins was without a SCAT machine in 2018 and 2019 after one at a local gas station closed.
Nine proposed changes to hunting, trapping rules are up for comment
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is accepting public comments on nine proposed hunting and trapping rule changes.
They are available for review at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The comment period is open through June 26.
Committee elections, presentations on agenda of resource group’s webinar
KAMIAH — The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. via webinar Tuesday and Wednesday.
The agenda includes electing a new committee chairperson and presentations from project proponents, followed by voting to recommend projects for funding.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, 41 projects have been proposed. The committee has authority to allocate about $2 million toward various projects. The money comes from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act.
Those who would like to attend the virtual meeting may email Jennifer Becar at jennifer.becar@usda.gov for instructions.
Projects must be on or near land managed by the agency in Idaho, Clearwater or Latah counties and must benefit resources on the National Forest.