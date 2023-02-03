Idaho officials’ plan: Cut wolf population by half

A wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of central Idaho in this 1995 photo. 

 AP file

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game estimates wolf populations have dropped, and officials said they hope to implement a plan that would slash numbers to less than half of the current population.

In a Fish and Game Commission meeting last week, agency officials presented a new wolf population estimate and debuted a draft for a wolf management plan that will likely be approved this spring.

