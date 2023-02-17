Hunters may weigh in on rule changes

Idaho Fish and Game officials are proposing a number of changes for the 2023-24 hunting seasons.

 Idaho Fish and Game

Hunters in Idaho and Washington have opportunities to comment on each state’s proposed changes to big game hunting regulations for the 2023-24 seasons.

In Idaho, game managers are proposing changes to elk and deer hunting seasons to accomplish a number of goals, including the reduction of overcrowding, reducing harvest on underperforming herds and taking steps to address the spread of wildlife disease.