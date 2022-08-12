Wisconsin sets 300-wolf limit after its runaway spring hunt

A gray wolf is shown in 2004 at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.

 The Associated Press

HOPKINS, Minn. — Every year in Minnesota, upward of 150 wolves are trapped and killed under a federal program to reduce predation on livestock at northern Minnesota farms and ranches. But the group Howling For Wolves is offering farmers extra cash if they choose not to call in the federal government to do the trapping.

The Wolf Forgiveness Bonus Program, announced late last month, would pay livestock owners $600 per calf and $750 per adult cow that are verified as killed by wolves — but only if the owner doesn’t call in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services Division to trap wolves out of the area.

