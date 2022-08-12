Spawning joy

George Newberry, of Boise, holds a 40-inch chinook he caught on the Lower Salmon River.

 Rapid River Outfitters

Fall chinook fishing seasons open on parts of the lower Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers in Idaho and Washington Thursday.

Anglers in Washington can fish from the mouth of the Snake near the Tri-Cities to Lower Granite Dam and from the downstream edge of the high-tension power lines crossing the river near Evans Road West of Clarkston to the Oregon state line. Idaho’s fall chinook season will be open on the Snake River starting at Lewiston and extending upstream to Hells Canyon Dam. Anglers also can fish for fall chinook on the Clearwater River and its Middle and South forks and on the Salmon River from its mouth to the mouth of the Little Salmon River at Riggins.

