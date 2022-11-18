Elk in a large swath of Idaho’s Clearwater Region continue to struggle from a mix of poor habitat conditions and predation from mountain lions, black bears and wolves.

Efforts to reverse the decadeslong decline in units 10 and 12 have been going on for years now. Many are frustrated by the long dip in numbers, the economic and cultural reverberations and the seeming inability of game and land managers to implement actions on a scale large enough to effect meaningful change.

Tags

Recommended for you