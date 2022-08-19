The sound of thunder

Jet boat racers partcipate in a mass start during the 2018 Thunder on the Snake jet boat race. The annual event returns to the Snake River this weekend.

 Pete Caster/Tribune file

Washington officials release plan to manage recreation on public land

OLYMPIA — Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have released a new 10-year strategy to manage recreation on the more than 1 million acres of public land the agency oversees.

Tags

Recommended for you