Washington officials release plan to manage recreation on public land
OLYMPIA — Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have released a new 10-year strategy to manage recreation on the more than 1 million acres of public land the agency oversees.
The document is intended to guide the agency as it works to balance increasing public demand for recreation with protecting fish, wildlife and other natural resources.
“Enthusiasm for outdoor recreation reached new peaks during the pandemic and we expect the pace to continue in the years to come,” said agency director Kelly Susewind. “This strategy will allow us to continue welcoming people to enjoy these beautiful places, while also reducing impacts to natural, cultural and tribal resources.”
It identifies six initiatives as part of the strategy: recreation planning; education and engagement; use and impact monitoring; rulemaking; travel management; and capacity and funding. The strategy also includes a commitment to implement the agency’s goal to recruit new hunters and anglers, retain those who are active and reactivate those who no longer participate in the activities.
Idaho Hunter Education classes are planned for late September
Registration is open for a three-day Idaho Hunter Education class to be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and taught by instructors Gerald Bateman, Steve Hanson and Jill Green.
The first two classes will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Office at Warner Avenue and 16th Street in Lewiston. The last day, a field course, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested can register at bit.ly/3QRXERK and pick up the book, “Today’s Hunter in Idaho,” at the Fish and Game office.
Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class. There is an $8 charge for the online registration. More information is available by contacting Bateman at (208) 791-8294 via text message only.
Thunder on the Snake races planned for next week
Jet boat races return to the lower Snake River next week.
The three-day Thunder on the Snake annual event begins with a show and shine from 6-10 p.m. next Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. That will be followed by two days of racing. On Aug. 27, racing begins at 9:15 a.m. with two 27-mile legs. The first will be between Hells Gate Marina and Bear Bar. The second leg, starting at 11:15 a.m., will be the return trip from Bear Bar back to Hells Gate Marina.
In the afternoon, racers will compete by class in staggered circuit races between Hells Gate Marina and Three Mile Island starting at 1:30.
On Aug. 28, the racers will again complete two laps between Hells Gate Marina and Bear Bar, with the first lap at 9:15 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m. An awards ceremony and dinner will be held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel starting at 2 p.m.