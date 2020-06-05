RIGGINS — Idaho’s spring chinook fishing season on the Little Salmon and lower Salmon rivers resumes Saturday and Sunday.
Fishing was slow last week, with high water leaving most of the state’s share of the run yet to be harvested. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said the latest projections show Idaho will have a harvest share of just 617 adult spring chinook. So far anglers have caught and kept an estimated 98 chinook, leaving more than 500 yet to catch.
Fishing remains open seven days a week on the Snake River in Hells Canyon between Hells Canyon Dam and Dug Bar. Anglers there have caught just 51 adult chinook out of a harvest share of nearly 200.
Idaho guides get guidance on COVID-19 protocols
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued COVID-19 avoidance guidance for the state’s outfitters and guides.
The recommended practices include making sure all employees are educated about the viral illness and protocols are adopted to make sure social distancing, hygiene and sanitation are achieved on trips. Guests should be screened for the illness before trips and measures put in place to deal with guests or guides who develop COVID-19 symptoms during a trip. More information is available at https://bit.ly/2U6KLby.
Illia Dunes closed to prevent coronavirus spread
LOWER GRANITE DAM — The Army Corps of Engineers is keeping the Illia Dunes, a popular beach area downstream of here, closed until further notice in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the agency worked with Garfield County health and law enforcement officials to reach the decision. The dunes sometimes become crowded with college-age visitors during the hot summer months.
Lengthy traffic delays on forest roads near Powell
POWELL — Visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near here may encounter heavy truck traffic and experience delays, according to a news release from the agency.
Road work associated with the North Side Powell timber sale will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Forest Roads 567, 567A, 567B, 567E, 5609, 5609A, 5621, 5621A and 75652.
Delays could last up to four hours. The agency recommends people traveling those roads be prepared with extra food, water and fuel. The work is expected to last about five weeks.
Shooting range near Lapwai reopens to public
LAPWAI — Public shooting resumes today at the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club Range near here.
The range has been closed because of the coronavirus since early March. Shooting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The range can be reached by turning east on South Tom Beall Road, which is about a mile north of Lapwai off U.S. Highway 95, and following it about 4.5 miles.
Washington resumes out-of-state license sales
OLYMPIA — Washington resumed selling fishing licenses to out-of-state residents, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Nonresident sales were suspended in April as one of many actions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re reopening these sales to once again give out-of-state residents an opportunity to take part in some of Washington’s excellent fishing,” said Peter Vernie, WDFW Licensing Division manager. “But it’s important to remember that everyone, whether from Washington or elsewhere, should be doing what they can to minimize the chance of spreading COVID-19 once travel is advised again.”