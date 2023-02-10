Bill: Give Washington counties more wolf control

A gray wolf is photographed as part of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s ongoing Predator-Prey Project. 

 Courtesy of Benjamin Drummond

Washington counties would have more control over tracking, moving and killing gray wolves per proposed legislation.

House Bill 1698, which was introduced by Republican state Rep. Joel Kretz last week, would allow the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, in conjunction with county governments, to manage gray wolves as if they had been removed from state endangered or protected status within counties which had documented three breeding pairs or if the state has 15 breeding pairs for at least three years.