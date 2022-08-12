The raffle for an Idaho bighorn sheep hunting tag raised a record $335,008 — the sixth year in a row the popular drawing that funds sheep research and conservation in the Gem State has set a new high mark.

That comes with a caveat, though, and it also sits side-by-side with continued good news about the health of bighorn herds in the greater Hells Canyon region, a sign that conservation work funded by sheep hunters is paying dividends.

