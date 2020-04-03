Fishing, hunting still open in Idaho; experts offer guidance
BOISE — Fishing and hunting in Idaho remain open, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is providing guidance on how to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home and social distancing orders while spending time outdoors.
“Fishing lends itself to social distancing,” said State Fisheries Manager Jim Fredericks. “In fact, for most types of fishing, general etiquette says if you’re fishing within 6 feet of the next person, you’re way too close.”
While most rivers and lakes are large enough to allow ample spacing, crowding can occur at access sites like boat ramps. The agency is advising people to launch boats quickly, minimize dock time, maintain space between people and avoid gathering in crowds
“Please help ensure our boat ramps and other public access sites remain open,” Fredericks said. “Maintaining opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation will depend on people doing it safely. Enjoy your time outdoors — responsibly.”
The agency advises people to minimize their travel when hunting and fishing, avoid congested trailheads or other areas, check to see if trails, campgrounds, parks and other destinations are open before departing on a trip, and bring their own supplies to avoid depleting stores that serve local populations.
Experts predict good turkey hunting season in Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game biologists and managers expect a good turkey hunting season in the coming weeks.
Youth turkey season opens Wednesday and the general season opens a week later on April 15. According to a news release from the agency, mild conditions last winter should have led to high survival rates for the birds that have been doing well for years and expanding their territories.
Youth turkey hunting season, spring bear hunting seasons canceled in Washington
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife canceled its youth turkey hunting season scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and spring bear hunting seasons that were set to open earlier this week.
According to a news release from the agency, officials will meet Monday to determine if spring bear and turkey hunting can either reopen or open as scheduled.
Agency director Kelly Susewind said he is aware that some people are unhappy the agency chose to close hunting and fishing, even though activities like outdoor exercise are allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-home directives. Susewind noted that hunting and fishing often involve traveling outside of the participants’ home communities.
“Every stop for gas, food or a restroom break can introduce the virus to areas it hasn’t yet reached,” he said. “It was a tough decision, but we want to ensure that people are properly encouraged to stay home at this time.”
Beaver Creek, French Mountain roads remain closed by snow
PIERCE — The Beaver Creek and French Mountain roads that provide access to the North Fork of the Clearwater River on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest remain closed by snow.
According to a Forest Service news release, snowplowing has been delayed. Updates on road status throughout the forest can be found at bit.ly/3dJRO26.
Group asks for comment period extension on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Plan
MOSCOW — The environmental group Friends of the Clearwater has asked that the comment period on the revision of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Plan be extended because of the coronavirus.
The forest is taking comments on its draft forest plan revision and environmental impact statement through April 20. The group sent a letter to forest supervisor Cheryl Probert asking that it be extended for another 60 days. In addition, the group has requested a pause in comment periods for proposed projects on the forest.
“We are asking the Forest Service to extend the public comment period for the forest plan revision due to the extraordinary circumstances currently facing millions of Americans,” said Gary Macfarlane, Ecosystem Defense Director for Friends of the Clearwater. “Citizens are rightfully focusing on their families and loved ones right now, not government proposals and public comment deadlines.”
Macfarlane noted that since the draft forest plan was released in December, the agency has also initiated public comment periods on nine additional projects.
“All of these proposals require time-consuming analysis, making it difficult for the public to participate in how the Forest Service is managing their forests, and this was before COVID-19 started imposing profound hardship and significant disruptions to daily life,” he said.
Wildlife management banquet postponed
The Clearwater Chapter of the Foundation For Wildlife Management has postponed its banquet that was to be held at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston Saturday to comply with social distancing efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The banquet has not yet been rescheduled.