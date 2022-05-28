Lapwai, ID (83501)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.