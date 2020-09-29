Today is your last chance to help pick which one of four conservative editorial cartoonists the Lewiston Tribune should add to the current mix of cartoonists featured on this page. Email martyt@lmtribune.com to share your preference among Antonio “A.F.” Branco, Al Goodwyn, Gary Varvel and Chip Bok.
One more to forgive
Hey, Jean Wengler; don’t forget to forgive Marty Trillhaase for choosing the editorial cartoon that offended so many subscribers. If you caused that many people to discontinue their subscription, you would be fired.
Trillhaase did not offer up any kind of apology like a good, self-righteous liberal.
Bill Grasser
Lewiston
Alternatives to abortion
John Anderson, your commentary on my column put your words in my mouth and assigned me your perceived motives.
That’s why our country is so divided. When anybody says anything about a divisive issue, someone is always there to demonize him and question his intentions.
Then everyone goes to their corners and comes out swinging. There is no compromise. Nobody wins and nothing is ever accomplished, except hate and division.
I added the thought about adoption and abortion to my column because I really do empathize with people who desperately want children and cannot conceive their own and adopt. You are obviously not one of them.
I also believe that some of the women who are considering abortions would, if given the right conditions and incentives, choose to bear a child and give it up for adoption. Wouldn’t that be a win-win situation?
Can’t we work within existing laws to give women other options besides abortion?
We need to make it easier for people to adopt children. Saving babies and giving them to childless couples is a good thing.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Who stops the rain?
When Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy and Jack Kennedy were murdered, I was a teenager.
I was an Army brat and went to Army schools, which were fully integrated before I started kindergarten. There was no color code and together we students watched the civil rights movement on TV.
I remember “burn baby burn” Kent State and children fragged in churches. I remember when cops were “pigs,” Vietnam vets were spit upon and Charles Manson was on a killing spree.
And we wondered “Who’ll stop the rain?”
It’s a good thing the Beatles came along. I really do believe that they saved American society from self-destruction.
Who’s going to save us now? It sure as hell isn’t Joe Biden and the Democrats.
James Claffey
Orofino
Trump is a disgrace
This is my statement of respect for our military in response to President Donald Trump’s remarks calling them suckers and losers.
I don’t think he understands what respect or love of our country mean.
My two older brothers were in their late teens when World War II started. They joined the Marines. They were stationed together in the Pacific war against the Japanese.
The Japanese were skilled fighters and never stopped until either their enemy was dead or they were. My brothers served their time and then came home. One of them returned home with malaria.
After returning home, neither one ever spoke much about his time in the service. It was very hard for anyone being in a war to discuss it.
What I remember is my mother and father praying the rosary for them nightly. I was 3 years old then.
I feel my brothers were very lucky to make it home alive. My husband and I visited the American cemetery at St. Laurent at the bluff above Omaha Beach. I can’t believe anyone would think their hair was more important than the peaceful area where nearly 10,000 men and women lay in eternal sleep. This is a disgrace to our country what Trump refused to do. He only thinks of himself and of nobody else.
Lillian Hay
Clarkston