It’s good that Richard Eggleston is finally facing some consequences for his dangerous lies. It’s just too bad the people who gave him the platform to spew his misinformation in the first place won’t face similar repercussions.
After all, this could have been avoided had anyone at the Lewiston Tribune possessed a modicum of integrity.
Christopher Holmes
Palouse
Rebutting Radakovich
Danny Radakovich, you are the one who has run your mouth about former President Donald Trump from day one. You have nothing but hate and disrespect for the man.
You really believe the American people are better off with Joe Biden than when Trump was in office. You are so delusional.
In two years, the Biden administration has destroyed this country. If you are a denier, you are a liar.
Losers Liz Cheney’s and Hillary Clinton’s main objective in politics is to see that Trump doesn’t run in 2024. Both of those women are filled with evil and hate, not to mention, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar and Letitia James — all wicked women.
You would think they would do the jobs they were voted in to do. Two years after the fact and they still can’t leave Trump alone.
Danny Boy, do you think taxpayers should foot the $400 billion for student loans during the next 10 years? What about 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees — is that really necessary? How are you getting the list going for the Democrats to each take in an illegal alien and pay for his care?
If it’s not going well, maybe you can set up a go-fund-me account to help defer the cost we deplorables have to pay.
Oh, one other thing: You need to read the great letter by Marge Lunders in the Sept. 11 Opinion section.
I think you’re right, Bridger Barnett: There will be a constant flow.
Tom Cummings
Orofino
Following Christ
Congratulations to Genesee’s Evangelical Lutherans celebrating its 103rd anniversary. Special congratulations for observing that in a very Christian way with its “God’s Word, Our Hands” service project.
Other so-called Christians might take note of that. The risen Christ’s last words to us before returning to heaven were,“Feed my lambs, tend my sheep.”
Christ did not say to root out people whose sexuality offends you and “lock ’em up.”