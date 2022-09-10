Stop fishing
Nice to see Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee made the right decision regarding dam removal.
For those who say electricity is not needed from the lower Snake River dams, they are not paying attention to future electricity demands. Conservation alone will not meet this growing need. Wind and solar systems alone will not deliver the needed power.
Idaho is quickly growing in the number of people. Washington state is banning the sale of new fossil fueled vehicles and is phasing out fossil fuel for all new homes. The time will come when all new vehicles will only be available as non-fossil fuel burning vehicles in all of the states.
All of these vehicles, homes and additional people are new demands for electricity.
The Seattle Times editorial board members asked a great question when they said: What is the next step if dam breaching of the Snake River dams has little to no effect on fish runs?
There is also the common sense solution to the reported fish challenges.
There are limits on the taking of game animals and sometimes, due to low number of animals, no animals may be taken. Common sense would say if fish runs are endangered, stop fishing.
Do not be so greedy by saying it is “our right” to fish until the fish are gone.
For those who still believe dam removal is needed today, turn off the power to your home or business so you will become accustomed to a lack of electricity.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Hidden details
On Aug. 22, Lewiston city councilors approved the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Kudos to not raising property taxes, which should hopefully lower our levy rate.
That said, one less noticed action the council took on a divided vote was to take $792,710 in forgone property taxes and put it into, well, where rainy day funds go and sit forever (hint: this should be fixed).
With this amount taken and put into the city’s foregone pot, if the city increased property taxes the full 3% and depending on the amount they take for new construction and annexation, the city has nine to 12 years of foregone revenue in its pot. Do we really need more, especially when state code caps at 3% how much foregone revenue can be pulled at one time?
While there is nothing wrong with saving for a rainy day, it should not be done via holding a hammer over people’s heads.
Certain councilors also telegraphed they prioritize other expenses (road construction) over helping residents deal with rising assessments and shrinking budgets.
As Council President Hannah Liedkie said during the meeting, “I’m for tax relief.”
Well said. Our city has many upcoming and current needs, and taking actions that increase the liabilities of its citizens — understandably leading to less support for necessary actions or costs — will only make addressing those needs more difficult.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
It’s only fair
From his Aug. 30 letter, Tom Cummings was evidently in a state of high dudgeon.
I think he was in a rage because I was mean to his lord and master, Trumpskipoops.
Cummings is clearly far out on the far-right wing of things. After studying these ultra right-wingers, I have concluded that they are best understood by realizing that they all believe they know everything and that no one can tell them anything.
Hence, when you attack their sacred cows, they get pretty irate because they think they are beyond criticism. Nothing could be further from the truth. ...
As is the case with many on the far right, when you put the leather to Cummings’ sacred cow, the first thing he wants to do is yell: “What about Hunter Biden?”
Well, what about Hunter Biden? ...
He is not above the law. There should be a thorough investigation of him within the bounds of the law. He should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and sentenced accordingly — if he committed a crime. If he did not commit any crime, the right-wingers need to shut their traps and move on.
What the right-wingers cannot fathom is that, just like the rest of us, Trumpskipoops is not above the law, either. He needs to be fully investigated within the bounds of the law, without any ducking or dodging, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and sentenced accordingly, if he committed a crime.
Fair is fair.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston