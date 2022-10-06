Elect Gresback

Tim Gresback is running for District 6, House seat B in the Idaho Legislature. I have known Gresback personally and professionally for more than 20 years. He is a community-minded person. He is also one of the hardest workers I have ever known. If elected, I have no doubt that he will represent the best interests of all of his constituents, not just a select few.

