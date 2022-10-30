Supports Arkoosh
I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s attorney general.
Arkoosh is an Idaho native, having grown up in southern Idaho. Through his law practice, he has experience with 21 of Idaho’s boards and agencies. His expertise in water law is especially valuable for Idaho.
Beyond his wealth of professional experience as an attorney, Arkoosh is realistic and level-headed whereas his opponent has bought into the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and has the support of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a group that wants to do away with public education.
Because of his more moderate thinking, he has earned the endorsements of a number of prominent Republicans, including Ben Ysursa (former Idaho secretary of state), Jim Jones (former Idaho attorney general and chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court) and Phil Batt (former Idaho governor).
I urge you to choose someone who is down-to-earth and pragmatic.
Join me and cast your vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
Cyndi Faircloth
Moscow
Don’t fall for it
I hope people realize the scam the Republicans are perpetuating. High inflation, for example, is and has been one of the Republicans’ best scams: Jack up prices on everything and tell the lie that it’s the Democrats who are causing inflation.
Why is it, then, that every company that is jacking up prices is owned and run by Republicans? ...
Why is it that Republicans are trying to take away our freedom? Abortion, books and sexual preference are just a few examples. ...
To me, being Republican is not caring for your fellow human being, not believing that climate change is real and not believing books are for learning and entertainment. ...
We don’t need power mongers, money grubbers or people who only care about themselves and could care less about anyone or anything else. ...
Are these the kind of people we want to run our city, state and country? Are these the people we want to live by? ...
Not me. I care about my fellow man, woman and child, no matter where they are from, no matter what color they are, no matter their disabilities, no matter how poor they are.
We all want and need to be treated equally. Republicans do not believe this. They want us to be occupied with their lies. And they blame whoever the Republicans think will persuade you to ... vote for them so they can continue to use and abuse you for their own profit.
Scott Storch
Palouse
Backs Fry
This letter is in support of Julie Fry for the position of Latah County clerk.
Fry has been a resident of Latah County for more than 30 years, graduating from the University of Idaho, raising four successful children and running an accounting business for more than 25 years.
Her experience is vast as she has held the position of the Troy city clerk and currently holds the position of treasury manager for the city of Moscow. Her demonstrated knowledge and experience are strong in the areas of auditing, budgeting and financial reporting, and she would be exceptional in managing the county’s payroll and payables.
Fry has always been a fair and honest individual and would be transparent with the constituents of Latah County. As a small business owner, she understands the importance of providing excellent customer service and working hard for the people she serves.
The voters of Latah County can rest assured that Fry would always remain nonpartisan and keep residents informed and up-to-date. Her expertise as an accountant will ensure the accuracy of the county’s fiscal management and she will continue to keep our elections secure and transparent.
It is without reservation that we support Julie Fry for the position of Latah County clerk-auditor-recorder.
Brad and Kim Malm
Troy
Republican backs Arkoosh
I am an elected Republican in public office speaking as a private citizen.
I already voted Republican for all state offices but one — the attorney general’s office.
Vote for Tom Arkoosh as Idaho’s attorney general.
Do not vote for the Republican attorney general candidate.
Under Idaho law, the AG provides legal representation to protect Idaho’s interests, not the Republican Party’s.
Tom Arkoosh, a respected longtime Idaho practicing attorney, can easily do the attorney general’s job. His focus will be representing all the citizens of the state of Idaho, not just the Republican far right.
The Republican candidate cannot do the AG’s job. He is part of the swamp you detest. He is running for governor, using the attorney general’s race to build his far-right base as he has done in the past.
He says: “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care” and that he “would never put politics above the rule of law.”
But he does by supporting the far-right attacks on our Constitution, rule of law and, by inaction, supports former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, interfering with our elections and denying citizens’ voting rights.
Arkoosh has office management experience and a stellar record of legal accomplishments. ...
His Republican opponent has neither. He did OK in the past representing Idaho immigrants.
Remember how you feel about personal injury attorneys? That is what the Republican candidate has been doing since he left Congress (www.skauglaw.com).
Vote for Tom Arkoosh.
I did.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Consult a mirror, Dick
On Oct. 6, a letter in the Lewiston Tribune suggested that Scout Alford’s involvement in Youth Salmon Protectors indicates that the Tribune is “indoctrinating our children” into supporting dam breaching.
As a junior at Lewiston High School, I can tell you that the only indoctrination happening concerning this issue is by the federal government.
The Bonneville Power Administration, an out-of-state run, federal entity has been lying for years about the efficacy of the four lower Snake River dams.
They say that salmon survival rates are about 95%. They say that the dams are producing 3,000 megawatts of power. They say that without barging, Lewiston will be economically inviable.
What they don’t say is that while salmon can get over the dams, the hot water behind them is driving these keystone fish to extinction.
They don’t tell you that the 700 megawatts that dams actually produce are artificially inflating power prices in the Northwest as these dams are more expensive than energy on the open market.
They don’t say that you, a taxpayer, are subsidizing $15,000 per barge that passes through Lewiston when rail is, in fact, cheaper.
Dick Sherwin, you are the indoctrinated one.
Sophia Gill
Lewiston
Misses sensible campaigns
As a rule, I’m not inclined to pine for the “good old days” because time and technology move on every day, making life a little better by providing information much quicker and visually, which seems to help most of us.
When I try to repair or improve either a household fixture or make one of my vehicles running smoother, I can Google or YouTube videos from either a handyman or technician to see whether I can do it myself or if it’s best to get an experienced shop. There are fewer frustrations on my part.
Growing up, my dad taught us about his experiences living on the family farm, where fixing or repairing equipment and buildings was necessary since there was no other help available to call. Families passed on to younger generations the vital information to be self-sufficient in order to survive.
Sadly, we’ve lost that tradition for the most part.
But there is one “good old days” I do wish was still around. It happens every two and four years — election sensibility.
It would be a great revival to see it in person today and in years to come, not just in old newsreels.
Campaigning used to comprise of going door to door, community events such as picnics or barbecues and open public debates.
One could get to know who the person was, what he stood for and what he thought would help our communities and country.
We’ve digressed into running continual attack ads and visceral discourse. ...
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Supports Evans
As an attorney who has practiced in this community for 26 years, I have known Judge Michelle Evans for 27 years, first as prosecuting attorney in Latah County and for the last eight years as a judge in Nez Perce County.
Candidly, after being a prosecutor for 20 years, I wondered how she would be as a judge. I must admit that my doubts were misplaced.
During the last eight years, Evans has proven herself to be an excellent judge. She is patient and practical. She listens to both sides and goes to great lengths to make sure she understands both sides’ arguments.
Her decisions are well-reasoned and supported by the facts and the law.
She treats the parties, attorneys, witnesses and court staff with the respect they deserve. It is no accident that she scored the highest of the three original candidates for the district judge position on the attorney surveys.
Her intelligence, compassion, integrity and courage cannot be questioned.
If elected, I am confident that Evans will serve our community well for many years to come. Please join me in voting for Judge Michelle Evans.
Robert Kwate
Lewiston