Backs Love
I enthusiastically endorse Renee Love for the Idaho Legislature.
Love is thoughtful, deliberate and considerate. She will make decisions that best serve the needs of the people she represents, rather than along party lines. She is committed to supporting education at all levels. She will advocate to increase the per-pupil spending for our K-12 students, which is currently 51st in the nation. She knows how important it is for teachers and students to have the resources they need to succeed. Beyond our K-12 students, Love acknowledges the value of trade school and university education.
Our Legislature has the power to equip our citizens with the skills they need to thrive at all levels of education.
Voting for Love is a vote for education.
As you are filling out your ballots, remember to vote for Renee Love.
Michelle Hazen
Moscow
Recover the fish
With the recent signing of the record of decision supporting the findings of the Columbia River System Operations Final Environmental Impact Statement and the Biological Opinion, it is clear the action agencies are committed to the status quo, with the recovery of the Snake River basin salmon and steelhead playing second fiddle.
As a full-time guide, I rely on abundant and consistent runs of salmon and steelhead. Without them, I’m only providing a boat ride. ...
With the employment of 2,000 individual guides and outfitters reliant on sustainable and consistent runs, we are the role model of a continued commitment to these fish and our communities. Stretched across the state, we are often the only link to these fish and visitors to our state.
This link can provide a positive impression of the state, its commitment and management of these fish and an impression of governance for all.
These positive perspectives are waning.
The Snake River basin provides the most hope for recovering salmon and steelhead in Idaho, with its abundant habitat and clean water, not to mention its plentiful access to these fish. Priority should have been given to increasing, delisting and recovery of these runs.
I’m hopeful Gov. Brad Little and our congressional delegation will take the invitation of the action agencies to engage in this issue and do what is best for Idaho, salmon, steelhead and our industry. Forty years of uncertainty is long enough. We need strong state and federal leadership to recover salmon and steelhead.
Travis Wendt
Lewiston