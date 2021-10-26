Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Three picks
A slew of people are running for election in Moscow. Four want to be mayor. Eight are competing for three council seats. After reading about candidates on the League of Women Voters VOTE411.org website and watching Q&A forums online, we’ve come to some conclusions.
There’s a lot of pain and dissent out there, even in Moscow. Three mayoral candidates reflect dissatisfaction with the status quo, appealing to voters to fix what’s broken in local government. Concerns include the invisibility of people who are unsheltered or who struggle to satisfy everyday needs, loss of trust in government, criticism over excessive spending, bafflement at the delay in acting on water issues and resentment of a decision-making process perceived as heavy-handed and opaque.
On the council side, three candidates stand out. Julia Parker is a careful listener, pragmatic collaborator and independent thinker, not likely to fall victim to the hypnotic effects of groupthink. She is smart and compassionate. As a nurse, administrator and former faculty member in natural resources, her expertise is well-suited to the challenges ahead.
Hailey Lewis exudes positive energy. She is a strong communicator who is willing to ask hard questions, consider wide-ranging perspectives and anticipate repercussions of her decisions.
Kyrk Taylor is well-spoken and courteous, befitting his job in human relations. He approaches public office with a service mentality, and advocacy for community participation and government transparency. Refreshingly, he considers having a variety of opinions on the council as a good thing. Our picks: Parker, Lewis, and Taylor.
Nancy Chaney and Gary Bryan
Moscow
Get informed, then vote
The League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce encourage you to vote in the Nov. 2, election. Your informed vote will determine not only which form of government will be decided for our city, you will also decide the city councilors for both forms of government, the mayor and the Lewiston School Board directors. ...
The League and the Chamber have provided the following sources for your information:
l Vote411.org is a League-sponsored website available on your computer and/or mobile devices with information submitted by the candidates. ...
l Meet the Candidates is a recording of the candidates running for city council, mayor and school board. The link for Meet the Candidates is https://vimeo.com/607748861.
l Your Government Your Vote is an informational program to help you understand the structural forms of government with presentations by the Lewiston city attorney and Lewis-Clark State College professors. The program is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lcvalleychamber/videos/256180346338973.
Early voting and election day registration are now available at the Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor’s Office until Friday at 5 p.m.
Polls open on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. In-person voting and election day registration are available with identification. Questions? Call Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor’s Office at (208) 799-3020.
The League and the Chamber want to thank Advantage Advertising and their videographer, Dallas Roberts, for their work on the program “Meet the Candidates.”
Your vote is your voice.
Maxine Miller
League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley
Kristin Kemak
Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce
Lewiston