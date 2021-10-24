Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday
Vote yes
... I have thought long and hard on Proposition 1. I keep coming back to the same question. Why are we doing this?
I served as a city councilor and have worked with the city manager. He is well educated in city government, gave us sound advice, took direction by the council and, oh by the way, took a little criticism from time to time. ...
It is the council that makes the final decision. Now from time to time some of our citizens did not agree, and I respect that. ...
So why are we doing this? I guess it’s because of a few people who have not agreed with the city manager on a few issues. Is that the reason to change city government? ...
It comes down to this: The city council is the deciding factor. You elect members to the council from the candidates who are running. If you don’t like a particular councilor, you can replace him in the next election. If the council doesn’t like a city manager, they can relieve him of his duties and start the process to find another suitable replacement, which is easier than a recall election to replace a mayor. ...
Of the three candidates running for mayor, I don’t think any of them are qualified. Are you willing to put one of these people in charge of a $100 million budget and 250-plus employees without any experience? I’m not willing to take that chance.
Vote yes for Proposition 1....
Brad Cannon
Lewiston
Avoid Freedom Foundation
School board elections in the region are planned in the Cottonwood, Lapwai, Lewiston, Moscow, Mountain View and Potlatch school districts. Why should you care?
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has pushed our state legislators to defund education in Idaho, from preschool through the university level. Now they want like-minded people to take over your local school boards.
Funding schools is a traditional Idaho value, dating back to our Constitution in 1890 “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public free common schools.” One of the participants in the constitutional convention said, “There is no purpose for which we can better spend money than for the education of youth.”
When did defunding schools become a conservative value?
Anyone who has actually talked to a teacher or set foot in a local school in recent years has likely heard about the challenges of adequately funding school districts as well as recruiting and retaining quality teachers to teach the type of classes to prepare students for their future.
IFF focuses on critical race theory, social-emotional learning and transgender bathrooms. These are fake issues designed to gin up outrage.
IFF is a special interest group that is working to defund and destabilize public schools. School board trustee elections are often very low turnout elections where every vote counts.
If you don’t want people who support IFF to take over your local school board, pay attention, do your homework and vote on Nov. 2.
Norma Staaf
Stites
Backs Parker, Lewis
On Nov. 2, at least two new city councilors will be elected to serve Moscow for the next four years. We are fortunate to have Julia Parker and Hailey Lewis stepping up to serve our community in this capacity. It is critical to vote in local elections because the decisions made by our local elected officials have a direct impact on our quality of life in Moscow.
We have known Parker for more than 20 years. She is calm, knowledgeable, measured, empathetic and thorough. Parker genuinely cares for people and actively collaborates with others to address challenges and improve outcomes. She works with and for individuals of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs in her leadership role in health care. Parker will do the same in her role as city councilor.
Similarly, we have known Lewis for more than 10 years. She is a shining example of a young adult with a passion for her community and a belief in her responsibility to give back, and in her words, “leave Moscow better than I found it.”
Lewis is determined, open and honest, fair-minded and has boundless energy. She communicates and problem-solves with individuals whose views do not always align with hers, and can work with anyone and everyone.
The strengths that these two women will bring to our city government will maintain and enhance Moscow as a vibrant, welcoming and safe community for all. Please join us in voting for Julia Parker and Hailey Lewis on Nov. 2.
Jack and
Brandy Sullivan
Moscow