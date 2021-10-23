Reelect Faunce
I am writing to support Ken Faunce for reelection to the Moscow School Board, Zone 2.
I have known Faunce for many years and always found him to be kind, calm and thoughtful. As a former school board member myself, I know how much there is to learn in one’s first term.
Although Faunce’s first term on school board has been anything but normal, dealing with all the issues of the past couple years has given him great insight and knowledge into how the school system works.
Ken is on the Harmony Team and the Interest Based Bargaining Team which, coupled with his wide involvement in community affairs, particularly the Human Rights Tack Force, makes him uniquely positioned to serve all the patrons of Moscow School District.
On Nov. 2, vote Ken Faunce for Moscow School Board, Zone 2.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Build on Lewiston’s success
What is wrong with the current form of city government? Not much.
Lewiston replaced its overcrowded high school with one that is the envy of school districts from around our area and the state.
The parks around the city have improved greatly in the last decade, and they are well maintained.
The garbage collection and street sweeping is excellent.
Also, our 100-year-old, worn-out sewage system is in the process of being replaced.
Furthermore, the city police are making a determined effort to keep crime under control.
Sure, we can complain about how much all of this costs. But that is what our current form of city government has done to make Lewiston a wonderful place to live.
Perhaps that is why in 2021, Forbes Magazine decreed that “in the state of Idaho, Lewiston is the best city to retire.”
Vote yes on Proposition 1 — to keep Lewiston as it is.
William Schreib
Lewiston
Spreading misinformation
Former conservatives have seriously damaged American democracy with streaming lies and misinformation. ...
They claim to be representative. Their motivation is clearly unrepresentative. Citizen United bribes motivate them to ignore popular public opinion. Clear majorities on both sides support nearly nothing congressional Republicans want.
Continuing misinformation contends current proposals are socialism. This is an ongoing plan of spreading confusion and rejecting everything. This passel of misinformation has fooled Donald Trump’s cultists into the current “my constitutional rights were violated” mantra on non-issues, including the efficacy of masks, school kids wearing hijabs or just passing gas.
Republican imposters’ sole motivation appears to be hastening the end of democracy. ...
Hello fascism. Until voters get a backbone, nothing will change. Gerrymandering will make ousting the cadre of charlatans nearly impossible.
With U. S. Rep. Jim Jordan now urging an end to all vaccines including polio and smallpox, a Republican gubernatorial candidate erroneously stating Capitol police welcomed the Jan. 6 traitors and others saying, “Don’t forget to destroy evidence when you leave,” misinformation rules.
Worse are hate-filled Texas lawmakers forcing public schools to teach Alternative Holocaust 101 — 6 million Jews were not actually executed.
The grossest misinformation claims the 2020 election was stolen and calls for more forensic audits for “the truth” — although many already completed forensic audits confirm — supported by Republican secretaries of state, elections officials and hand-picked judges — that the 2020 election was not stolen. There were no voter irregularities. Joe Biden, like him or not, is the lawful president.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Ready to serve
Bernadette “B” Edwards, Zone 3 and Katrena Hauger, Zone 5 candidates are both local citizens who have the smarts and tenacity to be excellent representatives for our community on the Mountain View School District No. 244 school board.
They believe in our kids enough to give back locally in a way that is monumental. They believe in our schools and kids enough to be willing to step into a currently very dysfunctional school board.
The current funding of our schools is pitiful and shameful. Edwards and Hauger have the passion to make a difference in this area. Edwards and Hauger both work well with a team and they desire to establish a strong relationship between the district and the public they will serve.
Both of these candidates have extensive knowledge about district policies, guidelines, needs, challenges and strengths. They don’t have to spend a lot of wasted time learning all this information as they have spent the last four years and longer learning everything they could about funding and all the workings of the district.
They are ready to step in and help make a difference. I believe they will act strategically, in line with the interests of the entire school community.
Kimberly Wolfrum
Grangeville