Party to the crime
The administration has crashed through criminal negligence and complicity to become an accomplice.
It is an accomplice to every crime and death because of an open border.
More than 900,000 “got aways” never even attempt the sham asylum application process. How many thousands of these are active gang members? How many are now indentured to cartels — persons who are used to intimidating or killing police, judges, mayors and public servants?
Fentanyl is being used as a mass killing weapon against us. Every pound of fentanyl is about 6 million surgical doses.
Allowing an open border through which more than 900,000 persons cross over is why.
The administration is an accomplice in these crimes and deaths.
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Hoodwinked
Kudos to Gov. Brad Little, who hoodwinked Republican legislators and the Idaho Freedom Foundation into passing a pretty “liberal” agenda, which includes $300 rebates. Unfortunately, the usual, never-ending merry-go-round of corporate welfare continued.
Though scrawny rebates are understandable, taxpayers deserve a reward, especially since we are the reason businesses succeed. Extremely profitable corporations do not deserve more tax cuts or subsidies. They pay little or no taxes. Calling them job creators is laughable. Idaho’s booming economy only booms for business. Hilarity abounds if one thinks these are fair wages. Conservatives continue believing $7.25 an hour is such.
Unfortunately, this constant unfairness gives corporations the power to ignore employee needs and environmental degradation. Previous tax cuts have not helped Idaho out of its poor economic ranking.
Idaho’s large surplus will remain large. I would much rather see this money go toward green energy and education, though 300 bucks would be appreciated.
Individually, people will get “Little” more than some groceries or paying a month’s electricity.
Collectively, 500,000 taxpayer rebates total $150 million. This could build a number of new schools and create a green energy program for water heaters, where most household power is consumed.
The special session was a slap in the face to Reclaim Idaho, which Little called to block their initiative.
After all, we can’t have libtards teaching former conservatives how to politic.
Results of the special session prove Republican corporate loyalty. Had the initiative succeeded, state corporations would pay. Thanks to Little and the IFF, taxpayers pay.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Elect Peterson
Hard work. Integrity. Hospitality. Leaving things better than they were found.
These are the Idaho values I was raised on. It’s time Idaho’s representatives embodied Idaho values.
The past few years, I’ve been embarrassed by the smugness, negligence and extremism of some Idaho officials. A few have gotten too big for their britches. Russ Fulcher has spent more than $300,000 on his campaign while refusing to debate his opponent. Mike Simpson’s campaign surpasses $1 million. Mike Crapo? More than $6 million.
On the other hand, Kaylee Peterson is traveling to meet hard-working Idahoans. She’s asking about our issues. Her campaign barely exceeds $20,000. The Idaho I know values character over money. Peterson is working to earn your respect and support. She’s a sixth-generation Idahoan who’s knowledgeable, passionate and committed to working across the aisle for Idahoans.
Officials must be held accountable for shirking responsibilities. Elections shouldn’t be bought. Let’s look past Republican, Democrat or independent. Let’s elect Idaho candidates with Idaho values.
Join me in voting Kaylee Peterson, a woman of Idaho values, for Congress.
Lacey Watkins
Moscow