Take climate seriously
In newspapers and newsletters I read, it seems the most frequent reason human-enhanced global warming deniers cite as evidence against this phenomenon centers around the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Since 1950, it has spiked far higher than it’s been in the past 800,000 years (https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/).
Some contend the present 400-plus parts per million carbon dioxide couldn’t cause Earth to warm because it’s so small. This non-scientific assertion is simply wrong.
Let’s imagine there’s a gas in the atmosphere that’s one-third the amount of carbon dioxide, 135 ppm. Make that gas hydrogen cyanide and breathe it for 30 minutes. You’ll be dead. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK207601/) Just because a gas content is small doesn’t mean it’s insignificant.
Next, let’s consider Freon, once used to propel the contents of hair spray and many other spray-can products. It was one-tenth the present carbon dioxide content and damaging Earth’s protective ozone layer, which shields us from dangerous amounts of skin cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation according to PBS program “Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet.”
Fortunately, former President Ronald Reagan had the good sense to listen to scientists warning of Freon’s danger and signed a law banning its use in ways that release it into the air.
Idaho, America and the world cannot afford any more political leadership that thumb its nose at the global warming problem caused by humans using oil, natural gas and coal as major sources of energy. It’s time to send such politicians packing.
Steven W. Koehler
Grangeville
Replace Havens
I voted for Doug Havens the first time he ran for county commissioner. I am sorely disappointed with the leadership skills and character traits he has exhibited since he has been in office.
The following are just a few examples (out of many) to illustrate:
l A few years ago Lewiston and the surrounding community were trying to determine the need for a new high school and how our children and grandchildren may or may not benefit from a new school. Many issues were raised as to how the new school might attract new businesses, jobs and accelerate economic growth in Lewiston and the surrounding area. You would have thought that leadership, thoughts and ideas would be forthcoming from Havens at the fore of the discussions. But, no, it apparently was not important to Havens and he refused to be involved.
l Not long ago the county commissioners declared certain personal property belonging to the county as surplus. The surplus was put up for auction. Havens was a purchaser of some of the property. Now we all know that it is unethical for a county commissioner to purchase that surplus property. Not only that, but state law prohibits it.
l Now what Havens did next tells you an awful lot about his character. He blamed County Clerk Patty Weeks for his unethical and illegal conduct.
I urge you to vote for Jeff Nesset, who has a proven record in serving on the city council, serving as mayor, and as a state legislator.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Well done
Nick Hasselstrom’s (from the pulpit) on Oct. 3 was a very well-written article on John 3:16 and John 10:7, etc., (God has an open door policy.)
I guess I hadn’t really thought of it as “no one” took Jesus‘s life — he gave it. God allowed it to happen or Jesus wouldn’t have been hung up on that cross. It was God‘s plan and Jesus agreed.
I just wish people who have resentment towards the Jewish people would realize they are keeping themselves “in the pits,” because God has given all the blessings he has for his people, (the Jews) to us Gentiles as well.
The Jewish people rejected God’s plan of salvation through Jesus so he granted us Gentiles in to his plan, that we may received all the blessings.
One thing that’s required of us Gentiles is that we must bless the Jewish people. God will never ask us to do anything that we can’t do because if we ask, he’s faithful to help us. ...
It’s about trusting him and then obeying him. ...
God has an open door, but we just choose to enter it if we want eternal life with Him. Be careful you don’t wait too long and miss out. Heaven and hell are for eternity.
Jesus wants you and me. That’s why he sacrificed his life for you and me. It’s really so wonderful getting to know him and having the burden of our sins lifted off our lives. ...
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Reelect Shinn
Beyond all doubt, Brian Shinn is the most qualified candidate to retain his position as Asotin County commissioner District 1.
Shinn was first elected in 2011 and has been an asset ever since.
He is a hard-working, articulate local boy whose bond with Asotin County is unmatched. Along with hosting the popular radio talk show “Opinion Please” on KRLC since 1985, he was co-owner of Shinn-Reimers for 40 years.
Shinn had a huge influence on the planning of our much-needed future jail. He is involved in several committees throughout Asotin County including Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce, Valley Vision, Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization, Snake River Salmon Recovery Board, Public Transportation Benefit Area, Asotin County Youth Commission, the health district and courthouse.
He also attends and contributes on a regular basis at the Clarkston City Council meetings. He, among other dedicated people, is currently working to ensure the survival of local businesses and the jobs they provide, utilizing business grants available through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding and the Washington Department of Commerce.
Vote Brian Shinn for county commissioner District 1. He’s has and will continue to work hard and energetically for Asotin County.
Russ Evans
Clarkston
Wannabe hunters
Every year it seems we have to deal with ignorant people who are too lazy and disrespectful to drive out of town to hunt. This has grown into a huge problem with wannabe hunters in residential areas near homes, livestock and even cemeteries, ballfields and public parks.
These are people who park near homes, sitting in their vehicles, waiting for a deer to walk by. Sometimes they choose to get out and trespass on private property.
They even ignore the designated times and hunt after dark.
These folks have zero respect or consideration for others, and they are irresponsible. They do not care that it is a safety issue or that they are harassing other people, and invading their space and privacy.
There have been shots fired right by homes and livestock, and arrows found in horse pens and yards. There have also been several horses that have been shot during hunting season.
Law-abiding hunters would never hunt in these areas. It gives real hunters a bad name and ruins it for everyone. These are trespassers and law breakers who have no respect, decency or common sense.
If everyone would contact the police and/or game warden, we may be able to put a stop to this. They often have phony letters of permission to hunt on private property, but they are usually not even written by or signed by the property owner. ...
I am tired of going through this every year, and I know many others are as well.
Lisa Bennett
Asotin
Chooses Seubert
I have lived in the valley for 43 years, most of it in Asotin County. My personal observation of Asotin County politics, like most small-community politics, is that more focus is placed on personal relationships than on party affiliation. I like that.
Like Chris Seubert, I was raised in a small community and learned quickly that the common thread in evaluating a person is what he does and how hard he works, not some name tag affixed to him by religion, politics or other affiliations in his life.
Small communities with strained budgets and equally strained work staffs can ill afford name-calling.
When a job needs to be done, they need leaders who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves, confront the issues and take care of it.
Seubert is that type of person. He is a worker.
He may never be labeled a good politician because he will never just tell you what you want to hear just to make you go away. He’s a straight shooter and you can be assured that whatever he says, and does, even if you don’t like it, will always be characterized by honesty and what he truly believes is the best thing for the people of Asotin County.
This election, vote Chris Seubert for Asotin County commissioner, District 2.
Bill Hoene
Clarkston
Not so, David
In an Oct. 11 letter, David Estes stated, “Tom Fellows’ Oct. 6 letter was a blatant lie.”
Let’s see who is the liar, if there is one.
Estes claims Jeffery Goldberg admitted some of his article was perhaps not true. That is false. In an interview with CNN Goldberg said he was standing by what he wrote in the Sept. 3 article of the Atlantic Magazine. Goldberg is editor-in-chief of the magazine.
Estes goes on to say there has been nothing published since Sept. 3 to support Goldberg’s claim. This is not true.
Jennifer Griffin of Fox News on Sept. 4 tweeted the following: “According to one former senior Trump administration official: When the president spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, ‘It was a stupid war. Anyone went was a sucker.’ ”
Another tweet stated; “This former official heard the president say about American veterans: ‘What’s in it for them? They don’t make any money. ...’ Source: ‘ It was a character flaw of the president. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it.’ ”
Griffin had a total of six tweets on Sept. 4 regarding President Donald Trump. None of them were complimentary.
Google “Jennifer Griffin Sept. 4 2020 tweets” for the entire list.
Estes claims no other president has done more for veterans than Trump. This is not true. Google “AP Fact Check: Trump exaggerates his gains for veterans.”
Trump just continued President Barack Obama’s policies.
Estes read Matthew 7:5.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Answer these questions
I have written a letter to the editor once prior to this one. No questions were answered or even considered. It’s always a disappointment when questions and suggestions are ignored.
My work experience is with federal, state and county public service agencies. During many years, I became very aware of just what the word service means. I managed Freedom of Information Act responses, requests for information and documents and understood the importance of answering questions and providing information. It was all about that word — service.
Many questions have gone unanswered by our county representatives. Related information not made available makes it difficult to assess the decisions being made and actions taken. Opportunities to ask questions, to be included in discussions or to make proposals for optional solutions in the decision-making process are very important when we are the ones paying the bills.
So, here are a few questions I would like to have answered:
l Why have the residents of Asotin County not been informed about the county’s real financial situation?
l What are the facts, figures and plans to remedy the situation?
l A new jail is a fact. The construction will be paid for with the approved sales tax. What about the site preparation, staffing, maintenance and operation costs?
l Why are there only two locations presented to the public when there are others more cost-effective and more safely located? ...
I will gladly cast my vote for people who will answer these and other questions about our county’s future.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Vote Lamar, Troy
I sure get tired of partisan politics. The name-calling and false accusations are becoming the norm. It is frustrating that common-sense thinking and voting for the best candidate, regardless of the political affiliation, no longer applies. Is it possible that members of the opposing party may sometimes have a good idea?
As with most elections, we will be voting for both Republicans and Democrats.
We support Tom Lamar for Latah County commissioner. Lamar has been doing an outstanding job of representing all Latah County. He is fiscally conservative and does not raise taxes needlessly. He spends endless hours on research, listening and promoting issues that will help Latah County.
Another outstanding candidate representing our legislative district is Carolyn Nilsson Troy.
Troy has proven herself to be extremely hard working all year long, not just when the Legislature is in session. We really appreciate her support of our local farmers, small businesses and the University of Idaho. Troy serves on many influential committees where her voice and opinions really make a difference.
Please join us in supporting and voting to reelect Tom Lamar and Carolyn Nilsson Troy.
Marshall H. and Rhonda L. Comstock
Moscow
Backs Handy
I am urging you to vote for Tom Handy for Whitman County commissioner, and here’s why. I worked as a citizen for 13 years to develop the now beloved Chipman Trail, and I am in favor of the county building a new trail that will extend our existing trails and entice tourists to our area. That new trail would be called the Colfax-Albion-Pullman, or CAP, Trail.
We need commissioners who will lead this effort and who understand the value that capital projects, such as bike trails, bring to a county such as ours.
Handy supports the CAP Trail.
He understands how issues in Pullman affect the county. He has 16 years of experience working as a broadcast engineer/project manager, so he understands teamwork and budgets within a large organization (Washington State University) as well as in his small business (Paradise Creek Brewery).
Handy told me, “Farmers are business people ... but my business is customer-driven, and I believe that county commissioners need to be more customer-driven.”
He also wants to be sure that the Southeast Washington Economic Development Agency functions efficiently because it is vital to small businesses.
He is concerned about making an emergency service, such as WHITCOM, sustainable and better-funded, because it is critical to all of us. His energy, willingness to listen and to act would be a refreshing change to help Whitman County grow and succeed.
Please vote for Tom Handy for commissioner.
Nancy Mack
Pullman
Vote no
Vote no on the fall ballot for Clarkston Rescue One. It is time to consolidate Clarkston Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department into other valley agencies. Most citizens on the Washington side depend on Asotin County Fire District for fire protection at a much lower rate on property taxes. Most of the valley depends on Lewiston EMS for ambulance services.
Lewiston EMS has a great service record in Asotin County. The entire valley should be one ambulance service. Consolidating this service would be a tax savings to Clarkston.
The consolidation would eliminate costly overtime call back of personnel for the second ambulance. Several employees make more than $100,000 per year due to overtime.
Clarkston Rescue One is a great service. Likewise Lewiston EMS is a great service. The consolidation idea has been researched for years. The findings are always: It just makes sense.
Consultants and leaders have stressed that Clarkston is just too small for a full-time fire and ambulance service. The budget for the fire and EMS is more than $2.2 million per year. That figures out to more than $300 per resident per year.
It is time for the citizens of Clarkston to force consolidation.
Vote no on the Rescue One levy.
Terry Beadles
Clarkston