Yes, Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell is at odds with most of his constituents by strongly opposing abortion rights and weakly supporting public education. But let’s not forget his most flagrant display of extremism: throwing in with the anti-vaxxers and snake oil peddlers during the Legislature’s silly session last spring.
That was the session legislators convened themselves, between their regular annual session and the latest one heading off a citizen initiative expanding both education funding and tax revenue from high earners.
Before the Senate truncated the House’s spring silliness by refusing to consider any of its proposals and closing up shop, Mitchell helped send it bills including one forbidding employers to learn which of their workers were vaccinated against COVID-19. Why? Because, according to sponsor Ron Mendive of Coeur d’Alene, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were better responses to the pandemic. The attorney general’s office suggested such a move might threaten the state’s share of federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Another similar measure created, according to a senior vice president at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, “a blanket exemption for people to decline to comply with a condition of employment,” including testing for illegal drug use.
Mitchell not only supported both, he joined a minority of members voting against adjourning the House even after the Senate had rendered their follies stillborn.
Voters are lucky to have the opportunity in coming days to elect Tim Gresback and to tell Mitchell, “Just go, Brandon.”