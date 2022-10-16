Elect Gilbert
The Idaho Constitution Article 9, Section 1 states:
“The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
For decades, the Republican supermajority in the Idaho Legislature has failed to take this responsibility seriously. The legislature met this September and increased public education funding by $380 million. This is a step in the right direction. However, the job is not done until that desperately needed money is spent efficiently and effectively.
We have severe shortages of qualified teachers and support staff. Poor wages and working conditions are major factors. Due to chronic inadequate maintenance and building funds, the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 Office of Performance Evaluation reported in January that it will take $847 million to bring Idaho’s school buildings up to good condition.
Terry Gilbert is running for Idaho superintendent of public instruction.
He will focus like a laser on seeing that every single tax dollar spent on education will go to our public schools and be used where it is most needed.
Vote for Terry Gilbert on Nov. 8.
Karen Hansen
Viola
Vote Democratic
Electing reasonable, freedom-supporting politicians in Idaho is an urgent matter.
A woman’s freedom for health care decisions and bodily autonomy is gone, birth control freedom is threatened, free speech at our universities has been quenched and the U.S. Supreme Court threatens to make our votes meaningless.
The state of Idaho, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Idaho Republican Party are leading the nation with their freedom-restricting laws. However, reasonable people are still in the majority. And if we vote for candidates who want to preserve our freedoms and do good for the people of Idaho, we can still stop the craziness.
Return David Nelson to the Idaho Senate. He supports the above-mentioned freedoms. He has introduced bills to reduce the reliance of our schools on the property tax and allow our seniors and disabled to remain in their homes. His opponent’s single issue is to limit a woman’s freedom. Another supporter of our essential freedoms is Tim Gresback, who is running for House seat B in Legislative District 6.
Gresback firmly understands the value of educational opportunities in improving people’s lives, and pledges to increase opportunities in vocational and higher education for all Idahoans. His opponent has voted in lockstep with IFF to limit Idahoan’s freedoms.
Trish Carter-Goodheart, running for Legislative District 6 House seat A, has worked tirelessly for the welfare of our children. As a rural resident, she understands the unique problems not shared with city dwellers and pledges to fully address them.
Vote for Idaho. Vote Democratic.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Supports Fry
Julie Fry is running for Latah County clerk. And as election time is nearing, I would like to share with the voters of Latah County why I believe Fry is the best candidate for the position.
I have known Fry and her family for more than 10 years and I have grown to realize she is a genuinely good person. As a professional, she holds outstanding clerical and business skills that will aid her in the position of county clerk.
Fry is a devoted mother and wife who values family and supports education.
She is an upstanding community member who actively supports our community and has worked for local businesses and served them well over the years. She is a responsible, dedicated, kind and caring person.
For these reasons and more, I support Fry and believe she is the best choice that makes sense for the position of Latah County clerk.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter in support of Julie Fry for Latah County clerk.
Christy Castro
Moscow