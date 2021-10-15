Require vaccinations
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Clarkston
Only the beginning
On Saturday, an article in the Lewiston Tribune stated: “Retired Oregon Supreme Court Justice Jack Landau said in a written opinion Thursday that based on case law ‘the police power of the state includes the authority to enact public health laws that may have the effect of curtailing individual rights.’ ”
This should serve as a warning of things soon to come. If the government can curtail the rights of an individual by declaring a health emergency, it can use that authority to declare an emergency to deny any citizen’s individual rights under the Constitution.
This should send a chill down the spine of every American.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston