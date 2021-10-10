Risch made us look bad
It is bad enough that whenever Hollywood wants to portray someplace as ignorant and backwards, they always seem to want to make reference to Boise.
I get tired of seeing it. Now, however, Idaho Sen. James Risch just added to the temptation to equate Idaho with ignorance with his recent rant about some phantom “button pusher.” I realize that the Republicans are hot to try to regain some ground after the idiotic escapades of the totally ignorant and incompetent Trump administration but making things up about President Joe Biden is not going to get there.
How did Risch ever get elected to the U.S. Senate?
Danny
Radakovich
Lewiston
Outsider
Joe Gish appears to be the lead spokesperson for SMART, the group that supports the change to a strong mayor government for Lewiston. My question: Is he a resident of Lewiston?
My understanding is he lives outside the city limits. If that is true, his opinion should be ignored.
Jim Kluss
Lewiston
Compromise?
Fish versus the dams: Once again last week, we read in the Lewiston Tribune a complete rebuttal to barging fish that favored tearing out the four lower Snake River dams to restore fish populations. The two sides could not be further apart.
Rather than continue to do the same old thing or spend more than $34 billion to tear the dams out with many unknown consequences, how about trying something new?
The Whoosh Fish Innovation System is a low-cost solution that is being tried out on other river systems. Please check out
I am sure that the extremists on both sides will probably find fault with this possible compromise, but more fish without spending billions seems like something that should be reviewed. Think how stupid we would be to tear the dams out and then find out that this new innovation really does work.
Bob DeVleming
Clarkston
Justice awaits
To all the people who went in and trashed our new beautiful high school: That was pretty stupid.
We will find you. And when we do, you should be handcuffed and taken to the police station. After that, they could turn you over a chair and whip your rear end until you could not sit down for a week. Then, they should take you to juvenile court. You can sit there for a month and see if you can figure out why you have done such a thing.
For 60 years, I have paid taxes to Lewiston. A lot of it goes to the schools, and I’m sure as hell I don’t want it spent for crap like this.
These kids go to school all day. After school, they go play with their friends until 6 or 7 p.m. Then, they go home and play on their phones or games until the middle of the night. They don’t do their homework and flunk all their classes. Figure it out.
What the hell is the matter with these people?
One other thing: Maybe their parents should get their checkbooks and start paying for the damage.
Think about it.
Doris Johnson
Lewiston
Disposable society
We are in a “throw away society.”
I recently went to a cellphone store in Clarkston to ask about a billing problem. I showed the person behind the desk my flip phone.
He said, “By the way your phone will soon be obsolete due to upgrades in our towers and cell signals.”
I just finished paying off this phone after three years, along with my monthly bill.
I worked for the telephone company for 36 years and as I remember, dial phones came to be probably 70 years ago. And guess what? You can still use a rotary or push button phone to this day.
No one gives great phone service anymore. But at least when the power goes off, you can still use a good old land line.
Just go buy a new phone every time cellphone companies decide they want to upgrade something.
They’ve got leverage over you — if you know what I mean.
Michael Smith
Ferdinand
Change leaders, not system
This November, those of us in the city of Lewiston get a chance to vote for new leadership. We can completely overhaul the four seats up for grabs especially with two councilors stepping down, present company included.
If you’d like to see change in this city, there are plenty of options with roughly a dozen candidates. But throwing out the sort of structure that gives us the stability, efficiency and accountability we deserve as taxpayers is not the kind of change we need.
Vote for change this November with four fresh councilors and vote yes on Prop. 1 so they can be effective in bringing about that change.
John Pernsteiner
Lewiston