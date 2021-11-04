Breaching is no answer
People who say barging fish doesn’t work use all kinds of reasons but they don’t have an answer for returning numbers.
When barging is used, return fish numbers have been highest in recent history.
It took no high cost study to see the results in numbers. People who get high pay for working on these stupid studies won’t have a job so they come up with all kinds of reasons for more stupid studies.
Put the money into better fish passage with better ladders and flush tubes that have helped the fish elsewhere.
Enough money has been spent already to have fixed all the dams. Barging has proven itself. Look at the numbers and common sense will tell you it’s a winner for high returns.
Rivers everywhere are having low returns because of ocean conditions, predators and gillnets.
Most of these rivers have zero dams.
Taking dams out isn’t a proven answer. I don’t care what your stupid study says.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Baldwin broke the law
Alec Baldwin is guilty of violating two major gun handling imperatives.
He was handed a gun that he did not determine whether it was loaded or not. Then he pointed the gun at another person, which is a crime, i.e. threatening with a deadly weapon.
Baldwin then escalated this crime to the status of murder/ manslaughter when he pulled the gun’s trigger. He should have been arrested and taken into police custody.
Any person capable of reading and memorizing a movie script is capable of reading a safe handling of a firearms manual and then following its instructions.
Baldwin needs to learn that he is legally, ethically and morally responsible for his actions and where the bullet he fired stopped.
The report of this event by a Los Angeles newspaper was written by two reporters who know nothing of firearms and ballistics. Their report contains happenings that can not and do not occur in the real world.
This report fails to mention that those responsible for gun safety on this movie set failed and are thus liable by law for their failure.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Storm is coming
The Lewiston Tribune’s Oct. 10 front page headline — “A storm is coming” — was partially true.
The problem is the Democratic Party. It wants to tax the rich.
You take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She’s been in office 34 years, engages in insider trading all this time and doesn’t pay taxes.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is a devout Marxist communist. His wife, Jane Sanders, is president of Burlington College in Vermont. She embezzled so crime pays. She doesn’t pay taxes.
Then China Joe Biden in the White House is collecting Social Security and the Democratic Party wants to raise taxes on senior citizens who are already on Social Security. Then there was Barack Obama, who said ... that even math education is racist.
Now the school boards are asking the Department of Justice to have the FBI intervene because of domestic terrorism. Then China Joe Biden invites everybody to come from all over the world. Middle income people are leaving their homes because everything is free in the United States. Now I see people quit their jobs here because it’s free and China Joe Biden is firing everybody who is not vaccinated.
Howard Miller
Asotin