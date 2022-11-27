On the move
The years 1898-1902 were probably the most exciting five years the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has ever had.
Light rain this morning. Breaks of sun this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 4:58 am
On the move
The years 1898-1902 were probably the most exciting five years the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has ever had.
Here are the events that makes me say that.
In 1898 the railroad came to Lewiston. Our soldiers went to the Philippines and fought in the Spanish-American War. And the Lewiston State Normal college’s two-year program graduated its first class with 17 in the class.
In 1899, the toll bridge from Lewiston to Concord was completed.
In 1901, the Carnegie library was built.
In 1902, the new St. Joseph’s Hospital was built and the name Concord was changed to Clarkston.
Let me tell you about some of those events.
On the night of Sept. 15, 1898, the railroad came to Lewiston. The streets around the old depot were full with buggies, horses and people. The Fifth Street Depot had been built in 1895 and was called “the depot without a train.”
At 11 p.m., the melodious sound of a whistle was heard, and the bands played as people danced on the platform.
It was one of the greatest nights in the history of Lewiston, and the saloons did big businesses.
The nation lost a president in 1901 when William McKinley was murdered and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt became president.
There you have it. Our area was a place where you could get to Spalding or even New York City by train, cross the river by bridge, get a college degree, check out books from a library and get health care in a new hospital.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.