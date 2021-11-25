Putin’s new Blitzkrieg:
I have been watching where Russian President Vladimir Putin has been encouraging Belarus to use refugees against the Polish border.
Belarus is doing this to antagonize the European Union over sanctions the EU imposed upon them.
By overpowering the borders with scared and hungry refugees, Belarus hopes to get these sanctions lifted. This could very well be the next form of military engagement. Instead of bullets and bombs, they are using people.
Let’s think about it for a moment.
If Belarus succeeds in getting its sanctions lifted, Putin could use the same tactic against Ukraine. Putin’s troops could easily come up behind mobs of frightened refugees and looters.
This type of Blitzkrieg could very well succeed. The thought of it just gives me the creeps. I mean, who could think that an autocratic government is good?
Look for yourselves. It is the autocrats who are turning out to be the very types of humanity that could and do use innocent, human beings as a battering ram.
Michael Lamping
Craigmont
No to breaching
The Nov. 16 Lewiston Tribune had front page headlines stating that the Idaho Fish and Game Commission is urged to support dam breaching.
I was watching the news out of Spokane last week and learned that seafood is Washington state’s No. 1 export.
I would assume salmon is a large part of that. Hmmm.
So, for those who think dams are the only thing that is causing salmon numbers to decline, I say B.S.
Obviously, the Tribune supports dam breaching by its one-sided reporting on the subject.
Has it ever occurred to you that commercial fishing, gill nets on the Columbia River and predators might be a large part of the issue?
Also, the orcas living in Puget Sound do not have to live on salmon alone. Watch some nature shows and you will find they eat penguins, seals other whales and pretty much anything they want to. Your reporting only seeks to advance the environmentalists’ and dam breaching supporters’ agenda. Some of us don’t want to return to the mud, stink and mess we had to endure when the dams were drawn down in the past.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Kingsley lost his vote
Congratulations to Rep. Mike Kingsley for standing up for Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
For anyone to not understand why it was important to dox the accuser of former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is just silly. All he did was have sex with a teenager half his age.
He is a good looking guy, only 38 years old, and she was just barely out of high school. Seems normal to me.
I’m just glad it was someone else’s daughter.
Your loyalty to Giddings leads me to believe you support that type of activity — either the doxing or the conduct. You have to be in favor of one or the other or both.
Any way, you have helped me decide which way to vote in the next election. And it won’t be for you.
Ron Rose
Lewiston
We’re not the enemy
Rep. Priscilla Giddings may have been trained by the military to withstand interrogation in the event of capture by the enemy, but she needs to remember she works in the Legislature for the people of Idaho now. We are not the enemy. We pay her salary.
Her behavior toward a young intern earlier this year was cruel and unprofessional, and totally uncalled for. If she were a high school student, we would call her behavior bullying.
Giddings’ lack of remorse for her actions that caused the young intern embarrassment and endangered her safety shows her lack of concern for those she is supposed to represent.
The thought that Giddings has aspirations to be lieutenant governor of Idaho is chilling. She certainly has proven that she does not have the best interest of constituents at heart. She should not occupy any public office. We deserve better.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Awkward wording
While driving by the Fish and Game Department office in the Orchards, a sign on the side of one of its trailers caught my eye.
It read: “Take a kid and go hunting.”
Of course, I know what they intended. But the grammar struck me. This was a compound sentence with two independent clauses. The first one is a bit chilling if you watch a lot of “Law and Order” — “Take a kid.”
I would suggest that they rephrase that to say “Take a kid hunting.”
(Noticed also that this was under the heading “Education.”)
If you think I have too much time on my hands, I agree.
Darrell Scott
Lewiston