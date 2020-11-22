Independent voice
The Lewiston Tribune is on the breakfast table every morning at my folks’ place, same as it was while growing up in the Clearwater Valley. This is a likely scenario for many households in the region. I left the valley long ago, yet my connection to the area continues as well as my appreciation for the Tribune.
The ownership of the Tribune remains with the same family, well over 100 years. My local paper covers a region similar in population to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. However, it has been corporate-owned since the late 1960s. Each year, the content and the quality of the news seem to diminish, especially the local news. I find myself reading other circulations to keep abreast of the homegrown happenings. ...
Today, a handful of corporations own the majority of the media. The Tribune is one of a small percentage of independently owned newspapers still able to choose its content and narrative. ...
News published and edited by a local stakeholder, like you, is more relevant to its regional audience than news provided by a publisher from across the country. ...
Currently, about 10 percent of our news publications remain under independent ownership. Few regions enjoy media pluralism free of corporate control and bias like the Lewiston Tribune. ...
The Lewiston Tribune continues to publish independent news in a terribly competitive and difficult environment. Now more than ever, we must support independently owned news media for the survival of a free press and our democracy. ...
Brenda Ford
Bellingham, Wash.
Raising taxes
As I look around at this political environment, my stomach turns over with the deception, smoke and mirrors used today. One glaring misrepresentation to me is climate change, which I can debunk very easily. I’m not saying it is not happening or it doesn’t exist.
How about the meanderings of Hurricane Eta? Did you find that very strange? To blame it on greenhouse gasses is a bit of a stretch. Since 2009, I have followed the government High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program project up in Alaska created by the U.S. military. It has been deemed a research project by aiming high-powered, high-frequency microwaves into the ionosphere to heat up the ionosphere and move or create weather around the world. ...
The military has turned it over to the University of Alaska for research. Really? If it doesn’t work, why do 17 countries throughout the world have similar technology (under different names), the same or more powerful? Look up HAARP China, HAARP Russia, HAARP India or add your country of interest. Google Maps will give you the location of 17 known sites. ...
Why is Joe Biden looking at going back into the Paris Accord? Why is the left wing creating the Green New Deal? ...
When taxes flow to Washington, D.C., someone always gets a cut. ... Maybe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, maybe Biden? ...
I am at a loss as to how a farmer can run a 500 horsepower tractor for 15 hours a day, seven days a week on solar. ...
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Last stand
Here’s a quote that sticks in my mind. It’s attributed to a man who was a Democrat for years before he changed to become a Republican and was later elected president of the United States. “If we lose freedom, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth.”
Regardless of the political party that you and Mike Epstein are affiliated with, I sure hope these words ring your bell.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Merit pay a bad idea
It has come to my attention that the Lapwai School District intends to distribute bonuses to those who’ve worked through the pandemic. The money is sourced to a fund controlled by Gov. Brad Little. Merit pay in a team of licensed professionals is always a bad idea and reeks of rewarding toadyism. If the money is from state taxpayers, it is being misused and should be directed to families experiencing COVID-19 issues or for school sanitation and personal protective equipment.
If that funding is redirected from federal grants, it may very well be illegal.
Paul Franzmann
Walla Walla