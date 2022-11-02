Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. today.
Getting wet
So what it gets down to is there is a field with thousands of Americans standing in the rain. And in front of them is a Democrat with an umbrella telling those wet Americans that it’s not raining.
Vote common sense, not nonsense.
Steve Pogue
Genesee
Volunteer
If you have a couple of hours in the late morning, around lunchtime, please volunteer to deliver Valley Meals on Wheels.
Some of us are no longer able to prepare food for ourselves. And if you’re a good cook, you can volunteer to prepare them. Please call Valley Meals on Wheels and help.
R. G. Nourse
Clarkston
Voting for Nelson
I’m going to support David Nelson for Idaho Senate in the upcoming election because he ably represents all of us in Legislative District 6, not just those who he agrees with.
He is unfailingly polite. He communicates regularly and he believes in the rule of law. He understands the value of education, whether that be the public schools or our university system.
Nelson is a voice of reason in a chamber that is too often filled with political hearsay.
He has represented us well without resorting to cheap histrionics, and I feel that he should be empowered to continue to do so.
John Pool
Moscow
Retain McCann
Return Rep.Lori McCann to the Idaho House. She is the perfect candidate to represent the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s and Palouse’s interests in Boise.
She is a wonderful person with moral character. She takes a back seat to no one when it comes to honesty, communications and work ethic.
McCann works well with others. She listens to all points from her constituents, Republican, Democratic, unaffiliated, Constitution and libertarian. She represents Idaho citizens and considers her constituents’ views before deciding where she stands on an issue.
McCann and her husband, Bill Jr., stand for everything that is right about Idaho, including focusing on education, hard work and family (married, four children and 10 grandchildren). It’s part of their joint makeup to give. And besides running their agricultural and small law business together, they have both given countless hours to community needs and organizations.
Importantly, interest in education and her actively teaching for many years makes her a strong and knowledgeable advocate for the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and our school districts.
The Idaho Legislature is a better place with people like McCann serving.
Vote for Lori McCann on Tuesday.
Eric Peterson
Lewiston
