Research the vaccine
Are you thinking of giving your kids the vaccine?
Your children are too important not to do a few minutes of research.
The October meeting of the Food and Drug Administration revealed that it is well aware of a multi-inflammatory syndrome in children. This causes severe inflammation of multiple organs in the body, including the brain, the kidneys, the spleen, gastrointestinal tract, the eyes and the skin. You can read about this at www.CDC.GOV/mis/misc-c.html
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have already reported 120,000 occurrences of MIS-C and 40 deaths of children have been reported to the agency.
There have been thousands of reports of myocarditis in teenagers after getting the shot.
Why has the CDC approved it for children when they know about these side effects?
Please ask your doctor before injecting your child with these experimental vaccines. If your doctor doesn’t know about these side effects, ask him or her to research it and find out the facts.
Maybe you can spare you child the agony of the horrible side effects from this vaccine.
There are so many excellent therapies we can use to protect our children. Please do not let them experiment on our Idaho children. For more information, visit www.thedrardisshow.com and www.nvic.org.
Ingar Blount
Lewiston
Wants treatment
First off, I am a veteran of six years.
I have served our country with love and pride.
I am no saint and I have made some bad choices in my life, including this one.
I am presently in the Nez Perce County Jail awaiting trial for a felony DUI.
By the grace of God, I did not hurt anyone, nor was I in an accident.
What is really bothering me is that there is a program to help us vets with their disease of alcoholism. Yes, it is a disease and an addiction that can be fatal. This program is more than willing to accept me and has bent over backwards to try to get me into it.
However, the prosecuting attorney for Lewis County will not agree with everyone else to allow me to go to this program.
He is more concerned about his yearly quota being met by putting another person in a prison system that is already overcrowded than to help a person receive the help he or she needs so they can return to a community and be a positive influence rather then a problem.
By God’s grace and the knowledge he has given me, I help the elderly, retired, handicap, food banks and churches that are in and around our community — which are mostly on a fixed income.
Thank you and God bless.
Michael Manuel
Lewiston