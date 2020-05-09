Supports von Ehlinger
I just want to get the word out about Aaron von Ehlinger. I recently read his goals and plans for our great state and thought I’d like to meet this man. He personally came to my house to bring me a yard sign, which I requested on Facebook.
He was genuine and engaging with me, and shared his ideals.
This man is also a veteran and a normal every-day guy, which I feel we need more of in politics.
He represents the average American and will fight for our state and its people.
I support him fully and challenge others to research him and connect with him on Facebook.
Thank you for taking time out of your day to meet me, Aaron.
Good luck in the election.
Carrie Harcharik
Lewiston
Chooses von Ehlinger
This year, I will be voting for Aaron von Ehlinger for Idaho House seat 6A.
Von Ehlinger cares about the people of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. He is devoted to our area and representing our values. Those who know him appreciate his candor and transparency in addressing issues.
Von Ehlinger proudly states his conservative values.
Conservative Republicans need to support and vote for Aaron von Ehlinger in the primary.
John Daniel
Lewiston
Backs von Ehlinger
I think that it is time for a change.
We need some new faces and new ideas in our Legislature. Aaron von Ehlinger is running for the Idaho House of Representatives, District 6. He was raised in Orofino and later attended college, earning degrees in political science and history.
He joined the Army and participated in the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.
He is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and is especially interested in reforming our property tax system. I will be supporting him for House of Representatives, District 6.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Offended by letter
This letter is in response to the letter written by Sam Dale that appeared in the May 3 Lewiston Tribune titled “Where are deputies?”
I have no idea who Dale is, but I am certain that he knows not what he is talking about.
The last line in his letter — “The people who wear badges are crooked in this town” — shows his ignorance and attempts to paint all law enforcement as dishonest. I take specific offense at his statement as everyone who wears a badge in this community should.
I wore a badge for 32 years representing the city of Lewiston. I retired five years ago but still stay in touch with those who remained after. I find Dale’s comment insulting.
During election periods, letters to the editor appear supporting the candidacy for someone of the writer’s choosing.
I would hope that Dale might take the time to write about the reasons he supports one candidate over the other. But he might consider refraining from disparaging remarks about people he does not know, never met and has absolutely no idea what it is they do.
I am certain that if he has any proof of corruption, the sheriff or the chief of police would want to know.
Michael Pedersen
Lewiston