Deadline
Election letters must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Where’s the apology?
I’m glad Aaron von Ehlinger was found guilty. I hope that Jane Doe can get some closure and that he actually gets a sentence that fits his crime. We’ll see.
One thing I can’t help but think, though, is: Can we get an apology from our local/state GOP for bringing this guy into our lives, for embarrassing our county and our state on a national level?
Since his arrest, we have had no statement from the people who appointed him to replace Rep. Thyra Stevenson without vetting him. Obviously, you can never predict something like this, but if they had talked to folks who had known him from Orofino or looked at his arrest record, maybe we could have had someone else. Nez Perce County deserved better.
Also, Rep. Priscilla Giddings is running for lieutenant governor and doxed this poor girl, refusing to entertain the idea that von Ehlinger could be guilty. A statement from her would be nice. Her bestie, Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin, is running for governor. Wouldn’t it be nice to send a message that this behavior is not what Idaho is about and oust them in the primary on May 17?
I’m talking to you registered Republicans to vote for a little decency in your closed primary. Or you know, vote for them and make it easier for Democrats to take your seats. Whatever works best for you.
Amanda Gill
Lewiston
Elect Seegmiller
Jen Seegmiller would be an excellent senator for District 6. Seegmiller is a well-respected, successful nurse practitioner who listens to her patients, spends the needed time searching for solutions to hard issues of her patients to provide the best care for her patients, and stands firm for the care her patients need.
Seegmiller carries these qualities — listening, searching, standing — into everything she does, qualities that will benefit her constituents and the residents of Idaho.
Seegmiller is also an educator and mother of six. She understands the problems that are faced in education. Her qualities for listening, searching, and standing transfers to any problem she faces. These qualities will again benefit families to have the best education possible for their children.
Seegmiller holds to the freedoms afforded in our Constitution. She will fight to defend the freedoms that we know — freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms and freedom of religion.
I personally know Jen and have worked closely with her, learning and seeing the qualities that earn the respect of her peers and the successes in her career and family. She will listen to her constituents’ concerns, search tirelessly for solutions and stand for her constituents as well as the values that Idaho holds.
Seegmiller brings a sensitive, articulate and intelligent voice to government and she has the strength to stand up to those who hold opposing views.
Vote Jen Seegmiller for Senate, District 6.
Bobbi Flowers
Orofino
Responding to Brandt
... Relating to Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt’s ... letter:
While I’m not sure what specific “false campaign rhetoric” Brandt was referring to, I feel certain that, for so long as any type of democratic governments have operated on our planet, interparty and interpersonal ideological wars have forever raged over the issues of the day. ...
Why can’t we see all this as just normal, necessary and even healthy?
How else can any sure-to-be-impacted public make up its mind about persons and issues, except through hearing and weighing diverse options, however “stingingly” some might need to present?
Brandt’s point about the importance of “fact checking” is certainly legitimate. But then let us not overlook that quip about, “who’s checking the fact checkers,” bringing us right back to square one, in terms of our personal, individual accountability. ...
Skip, have we become politically soft in this generation? ...
Look back two or three centuries to some of those most vicious political wranglings that typically went on, right in the very founding of our republic? Somehow, the people and their political representatives survived all those battles. So let’s not be so afraid of reasoned controversy in our own day.
What should be our major and lasting concern? Principles of truth, honor, integrity, altruistic service, and strict fidelity to the immutable natural law and our constitutions. If everyone seeking political office put these values first, and if the people will hold their respective officials to them, we can all do just fine. ...
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Crabtree gets things done
I’ve known Sen. Carl Crabtree for almost 50 years. His children attended public schools in Grangeville. He and his wife, Carolyn, and their three children worked hard with their cattle operation. His three children went on to higher education and are successful. He managed the Idaho County 4-H program for 27 years and was past president of the Idaho Cattle Association.
Crabtree, as an Idaho senator, has sponsored nearly 30 bills annually when most legislators do two or three.
He is vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee and sponsored the all-day kindergarten bill, which will help Idaho’s working families and remove it from the levies.
Crabtree is vice chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee. He is also on the Transportation Committee and has served as vice chairman.
Crabtree has the influence and respect as a state senator to make certain his district is represented in the Legislature. He is not obligated to some well-to-do businessman from down south with his own agenda, like some of those running against him.
A vote for Carl Crabtree is a vote for a man who understands state politics and how to get things done for the people of northern Idaho.
Wayne Hollopeter
Grangeville
Choose McGeachin
We have seen in the past two years of Gov. Brad Little’s regime lockdowns, mask mandates, “social distancing,” businesses deemed “nonessential” shut down, many permanently; jobs lost, a dramatic increase in homelessness, bankruptcies, domestic violence, child abuse and suicides, unlawful governmental actions, violations of rights; suspension of parental rights and loss of medical privacy. All of this was done supposedly to protect us from a flu-like illness that has a 99.7% survival rate.
This has really been more about the global pharmaceutical cartels and big “essential” businesses increasing profits.
If Little is reelected, we can look forward to the implementation of the next phase of this global power grab, which is to be a complete digital control grid. Just like we saw in Canada, they will be able to shut off your funds should you say or do something they don’t like. Just like in China, control of your life will be complete. You will be forced to do as they say, receive any injection they want, refrain from doing or saying anything they don’t like and work and live where they decide. They will be able to take your car, home and children. All freedom will be gone.
There is only one way to prevent this police state nightmare. We need to elect a governor who will stand for Idaho’s right to autonomy, say no to federal bribes and mandates, stand against corporate power and protect our rights, including medical choice and privacy.
Janice McGeachin has shown us she will do this.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
Picking on Republicans
This letter is in reference to the Cheers & Jeers column article in your March 18 newspaper. I always thought the Lewiston Tribune was a fair and balanced newspaper and maybe I was wrong.
In the Cheers and Jeers, you made four Republican comments and not one Democrat comment, which I do not think is fair. All the attention was given to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Rep. Mike Kingsley. Not one Democrat was recognized.
That was very unfair, Lewiston Tribune, and, also, I think you are very biased for giving the Republicans all the Jeers.
Dale Schneider
Kamiah
More than one?
Oh, the sacred cows are lowing in their fields. Evidently, ‘ol Bridger Barnett was incensed by my letter to the editor about the Alfords having made an error in deciding to fill our newspaper with scads of ultra rightwing dreck since it only encourages them onward and makes them think it should all be their way.
Of course, Bridger being Bridger, his angst expressed itself by counting the pronouns in my letters and then reporting that total.
Well, I guess being able to count is a good thing.
Seriously, I continue to agree with Marvin Entel when he says that my situation with ‘ol Bridger was getting boring and he couldn’t take any more. Entel asked me to stop and, for the most part, I did. You can’t say the same for ‘ol Bridger. To paraphrase Bruce Willis in one of the “Die Hard” movies, ‘ol Bridger is like a dog with a frisbee. He just can’t quit chasin’ it.
By the way, I have noticed that some of ‘ol Bridger’s letters are completely incoherent but others actually approach coherence. Is the answer to that puzzle that there are two Bridger Barnetts?
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston