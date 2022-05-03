Glad Trump is gone
It is ironic that Marvin F. Dugger blames President Joe Biden for coming late to Ukraine’s defense.
Does he not remember that the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was because he held up $400 million aid authorized by Congress for Ukraine so that he could get Volodomyr Zelenskyy to announce investigation into Hunter Biden?
Zelenskyy did not do as Trump requested. Knowing how Trump holds a grudge, we should be grateful that Trump is not president. If he was, he might not even give Zelenskyy the time of day, let alone provide military aid.
Recently Trump suggested that Vladimir Putin could dump information on Hunter Biden and, of course, the Kremlin obliged with a dump of disinformation on Hunter Biden.
Trump within the last few weeks called Putin “smart and strategic” for recognizing Luhansk and Donbas, part of Ukraine, as independent countries.
He said Putin invading Ukraine was “genius.”
Many on the right, including Tucker Carlson, praise Putin and decry globalists for the conflict in Ukraine.
Do you really believe that Russia had to invade Ukraine because Ukraine was building a bioweapons lab with help from Hunter Biden?
It is telling that Russian state TV uses Tucker Carlson’s statement on FoxNews as part of its propaganda.
I am glad that Trump is not president, even if he thinks the election was stolen.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse