Worth a thousand words
I really appreciate the excellence of photographs that Pete Caster and August Frank both provide for the newspaper.
While many newspapers no longer have professional photographers, it is great to see the Lewiston Tribune valuing this skill and continuing this tradition.
The recent white pelican photos made me smile, especially the close ups.
“A picture is worth a thousand words.” The photographers set the Tribune apart from other bigger cities’ daily newspapers.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
Breaching is the answer
I am an enrolled Nez Perce and support the breaching/removal of the four lower Snake River Dams. Having studied the issue for a number of years and consulted with many qualified scientists, this is the only answer. What I have seen is that the water and the salmon are victims of the commercialization of nature. The use of the water for hydroelectric power is outdated and has cost us taxpayers millions over the years and benefits only a few.
Other forms of transportation are available to transport grain or other commodities down the Columbia River to market.
The salmon as they are now will go extinct unless these dams are removed or breached to allow for the free flowing of this section of the Snake River as soon as possible.
Get rid of these dams.
Julian Matthews
Pullman