A sign of hope
How nice the cross on the hill is still lit after Easter (at First Baptist of Clarkston, we call Easter Resurrection Sunday).
Hopefully, the cross will remain lit until Idaho and Washington have lifted their stay-at-home orders or until the coronavirus is permanently gone.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston
Follow Little’s guidelines
I am thankful for our Gov. Brad Little’s well thought-out approach to phasing in an end to social distancing. He obviously is listening to the public health experts and working to keep us safe.
I pray all may continue to follow the guidelines, so that our sacrifices may not be in vain.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Backs Ulmer
I have known Doug Ulmer and his family for more than 35 years. Ulmer is deeply rooted in this county and the local communities. He has proven himself many times over in his 30-plus years as an Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy and will make a great sheriff.
He treats everyone fairly and knows how to make the quick, tough decisions necessary to keep bad situations from getting worse. I don’t recall ever hearing a complaint about how Ulmer treated anyone or how he did his job. He respects people and it shows.
Please give Doug Ulmer your vote for Idaho County sheriff.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Endorses von Ehlinger
I am writing to recommend Aaron von Ehlinger for the Idaho House of Representatives, seat 6A.
A combat veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, he volunteered to serve, volunteered for parachute duty and volunteered for air assault (heliborne infantry) duty, serving in Afghanistan.
He is well-educated, motivated and in a unique position to look at government with a fresh set of eyes. He is not part of the established status quo. He wants to bring property tax relief to Idaho, supports our Second Amendment, is committed to our state and is a fourth generation Idahoan. Von Ehlinger is attentive to the needs of Idahoans and enthusiastic in his commitment. He will be there for you.
Marque French
Lewiston
Let’s dance
Life — “It’s not about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about dancing in the rain.”
Let’s dance, get back to work and use the brain God gave us.
When Empress Nancy Pelosi says “all lives matter,” has she forgotten the millions of babies being murdered every year, more than 148,000 homeless within a mile of her gated, secured mansion and the hundreds of thousands dying from illegal drugs flooding our great country? Sounds selective to me.
Remember Speaker Pelosi, President Donald Trump is your president, too.
Show some respect and support. You claim you don’t hate him. Then you must like him, right?
There is one word for our president — results.
May freedom, liberty and justice prevail.
God bless this great country and all who serve to protect us.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai