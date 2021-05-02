Go home, legislators
The Idaho legislative session needs to end now. Legislators have made it their priority to take away control from the federal government, the governor, local agencies, schools and universities, and the people of Idaho.
The extended session has resulted in rushed bills with long-lasting negative effects.
House Bill 377 was rammed through the session in record time with only 19 hours between its introduction and public hearings in both houses. Public input was limited and final votes occurred under the suspension of rules. This bill has more significance than the fact that it gives the Legislature power to remove funding if schools and universities do not abide by a very vague policy statement. It sets a dangerous precedent for future legislatures to dictate policy using budgetary threats. This is not how our government is supposed to work.
Legislators need to go home to their constituents and explain why their children’s teachers will likely avoid discussions of the history of racism in our state and nation, why their property taxes are still high, why they will not be able to get a citizen-led initiative on the ballot and why their community will not receive grant money for pre-K programs for working families.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Tribune leans left
I didn’t want to submit a letter, but evidently an online digital subscription doesn’t allow a customer to comment on opinion pieces.
So, I just wanted to say, from the perspective of a possible new Lewiston resident, your newspaper and Opinion page appears to favor liberal thinking akin to many other larger city liberal newspapers.
That’s a shame as I do not believe that’s the prevailing mindset of most of your local neighbors. The editors select opinions from other papers to share. So you pick one that compares an Idaho elected official to Sen. Joe McCarthy.
The characterization is laughable and so is your judgment for this selection.
You don’t have to look far to see the curriculum in public schools that supports revisionist history and sexual immorality while overlooking the immense atrocities of communism.
Shame on the Lewiston Tribune editorial board. Maybe put in an option to comment directly to an editorial to see how your reading public really feels and let everyone who reads your paper see it.
Have some journalistic courage, if you have any.
Steve Stringham
Spokane
Protesters protesting
On Jan. 6, protesters in Washington, D.C., were protesting. The Democratic Party called it a terrorist act. A Washington, D.C., police officer was hit in the head but he died of a heart attack.
There were big headlines about his death but a businesswoman was killed by police and there was no word about her death.
Approximately 30,000 people were protesting. Since then, the FBI has been arresting them for being terrorists.
The police officer who killed George Floyd was tried and convicted.
A Democratic representative, Maxine Waters of California, was in Minneapolis inciting more hatred.
In fact, every Black politician in Washington, D.C., is in full prejudice mode.
Yet, they don’t respond to the crimes in Chicago. On April 18, a 7-year-old Black child sitting in a car was shot and killed. Fact: There was no mention that during 2020, Chicago had 3,000 shootings and 700 homicides.
In 23 states, there is dictatorial Democratic rule. In 27 states, there is Republican rule.
The Constitution, although rather tattered, is still holding on.
In 2020 during the pandemic era, Bimbo Slow Joe Biden plus Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats just threw out the Constitution. Under Biden, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Democrats have no voice and they cannot object.
Then there is Kamala Harris down in Ecuador and El Salvador, paying for all the mail-in votes from all the illegal immigrants.
Some stupid Republican said when we get control of the White House in two years from now, we’ll straighten things out.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Why Earth is warming
Serbian astronomer Milutin Milankovich (1879-1958) saw cycles in Earth’s orbit and tilt:
1. Changes in position of Earth’s orbit around this sun.
2. Changes in shape of orbit.
3. Changes in tilt of axis.
There is a 41,0000-year cycle in tilt between 24.5 and 22.1 degrees. The current tilt is 23.5 degrees.
When the tilt is smaller, it promotes glaciation (an ice age).
When the tilt is larger, that promotes warming.
It is evident that our Earth’s axis is trending toward a 24.5-degree tilt, thus the melting of polar ice and rising sea levels.
Carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide are minor factors in Earth’s warming.
The last ice age ended 12,000 years ago.
A lecture can be scheduled, if necessary.
Douglas Eier
Pomeroy