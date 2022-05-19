Show your appreciation
The whole Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should be appreciative of the four known and one unknown benefactor of the Asotin County Fair pig auction this year.
Four local businessmen were bidding against each other when they agreed to pay more than $95,000 for the pig of Bryson Stein, who had decided to give half of his pig’s sale price to charity. A fifth person who I understand remains unidentified made the total $100,000.
This generosity was for a good cause, but also should make the rest of us appreciate the valley as a place to live with mostly good people, as well as a reason to buy local from these businessmen.
So, the next time you encounter Gary Peters, Dan Anderson, Ryan Rogers and Case Stedham, please tell them you appreciate their efforts to make this area and America a continuing success story.
Richard J. Eggleston M.D.
Clarkston
Retain early delivery
I have to respectfully disagree with Lou McGoldrick’s letter about the newspaper carrier problem.
The author states in his letter that the cause is a “limited number of applicants” and the reason is “delivery of the paper by 6 a.m.” And finally the solution is “delivery of the paper by 9 a.m.”
I wouldn’t disagree that there is probably a limited number of applicants.
Delivery of the paper by 6 a.m. has been a long-standing policy of the Lewiston Tribune for years. I have received the Tribune for more than 40 years and have had my paper delivered before 6 a.m. and earlier for all of those years.
The reason (problem) is that people don’t want to work.
This is partially due to our state and federal governments paying people to stay home.
The solution certainly isn’t changing the delivery time to 9 a.m. What if that doesn’t work? Do we move the time to noon?
I subscribe to the paper because I want to read the news in the early morning before my day gets started. Tribune subscribers have done this same routine for many years.
The author finishes his letter with “a later delivery would be better than no delivery.”
I disagree.
With the cancellation of Monday’s paper and the recent disruption in deliveries, we don’t need any more changes.
Mark Ridinger
Lewiston
Never stops flapping
In my last letter to the Lewiston Tribune regarding Marjorie Taylor Greene, I mentioned that when you see her on television, her mouth is always incredibly wide open and flapping.
I mean, it never stops flapping.
That could be why she knows close to nothing. She never stops talking long enough to learn anything. Her latest and greatest, which she is trying to lie her way out of at this point, is her text to the effect that former President Donald Trump should declare “Marshall (sic) law” to “save our republic.”
Of course, leaving aside the fact that she is too ignorant to know that what she was actually talking about was “martial” law, the simple fact is that imposing a military dictatorship, which is what martial law is actually about, is exactly the opposite of “saving our republic.”
If martial law were imposed by Trump and his ultra right-wing pals, then the hundreds of thousands of U.S. military dead and wounded in Europe in World War II (including my father) would have been killed and wounded in vain. They would be the new Nazis, something I find repugnant.
So, until Greene learns more about our world, perhaps she should keep her mouth closed and give us all a rest from her ignorant rantings.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston